Pakistan Declared Asia’s 4th Largest Remittance Receiver By ADB

Pakistan stands behind India, China and Philippines.

India ($78.6 billion)

China ($67.4 billion)

Philippines ($33.8 billion)

Pakistan ($21.0 billion)

Vietnam ($15.9 billion)

Afghanistan ($1.405 billion) Indonesia ($1.310 billion) Pakistan ($894 million).

Pakistan’s poverty ratio declined to 24.3 percent in 2015 compared to 64.3 percent in 2001: