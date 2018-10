That would involve an SLV project and yes i have always advocated for such a project because I am of the opinion that one day we would need an ICBM because of the constant changing geo strategic scenarios with an Increasingly hostile US. An SLV project would provide us the ground work and knowledge for a future ICBM if we decide to go in that direction. So yes an SLV project should be initiated that would enable us to send our satelites ourselves, moreover the more experience we get in this project, it has a commercial value to it like how India and china does by sending other countries satellites into orbit and last but not the least is what i explained above, an SLV project will supplement our ICBM program. In fact i will go as far as to say that ICBM project can be under disguised as an SLV project.

Click to expand...