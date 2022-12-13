Pakistan Decides to Sell Its Old Embassy Building In USA

Selling such landmark, donated by the Isphani family. PDM will sell everything .
This request most likely came from the Americans themselves. Trump wanted to buy it too. It is very sensitive. The Americans want ot back.
distress sale ? intay bure halaat hain kya ?
shame, looks like a nice historic building.
@Dalit bhai ye kya ho raha hai. Can't some rich Pakistani in Holland raise the needed funds?
Bhai itne paise hote to maine Pakistan army ko kehna tha ki jung cchodo, prem karo.Yaar, tu Pakistani army ko chanda de.
Ab kon hai jo cheezy bech raha hai ?