What's new

Pakistan Decides to Sell Its Old Embassy Building In USA

Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
7,103
-3
10,451
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Cult of Kakul will buy it at a lowly price for their international orgy house. Resident Dallah Mir Bharwa will inaugurate it with a Drag Queen dance.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
17,835
-26
33,615
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
This request most likely came from the Americans themselves. Trump wanted to buy it too. It is very sensitive. The Americans want it back and they have been after it for a while.

Bajwa army has sold their country to the Americans. Selling a landmark building is just peanuts.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
17,835
-26
33,615
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
-=virus=- said:
distress sale ? intay bure halaat hain kya ?

shame, looks like a nice historic building.
Click to expand...

Yaar, tu Pakistani army ko chanda de.

langda khan said:
@Dalit bhai ye kya ho raha hai. Can't some rich Pakistani in Holland raise the needed funds?
Click to expand...

Bajwa army and PDM have been pleading to overseas Pakistanis for remittances LOL They have dried up LOL Overseas Pakistanis aren't sending any money to a corrupt bunch. Let them beg America and other sponsors for chanda.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Salman Shahbaz decides to return, files protective bail petition
2
Replies
20
Views
326
Catalystic
Catalystic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAB decides to call watch buyer to testify in Toshakhana reference
Replies
7
Views
211
AZ1
AZ1
O
  • Locked
Does the USA want to destroy Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
2K
Turingsage
Turingsage
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ambassador Asad, PTI hire same firm for PR job in US
Replies
1
Views
90
Asimzranger
Asimzranger
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N decides to contest by-polls in case of dissolution of Punjab Assembly
Replies
3
Views
126
Catalystic
Catalystic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom