What's new

Pakistan decides to ‘order test cargoes’ of Russian crude oil

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,530
14
30,629
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Oil to be refined in Pakistan in presence of Russian team to see how much petrol, diesel, furnace oil is extracted
10173226dfafadb.jpg

Significant progress has reportedly been made in purchasing cheap oil from Russia. The Ministry of Petroleum has decided to order test cargoes of Russian crude oil.

According to officials of the Ministry of Petroleum, one cargo each of Russian crude oil, Sokol and Urals, will be ordered.

The crude oil will be refined in Pakistan in the presence of a Russian team. It will be seen how much petrol, diesel and furnace oil is extracted from the Russian crude oil.


After the tests, an oil purchase agreement with Russia is likely to be signed at the end of March, the officials said.

Earlier in January, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik had claimed Russia had agreed to begin exporting crude oil to Pakistan in late March.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Pakistan decides to ‘order test cargoes’ of Russian crude oil

Oil to be refined in Pakistan in presence of Russian team to see how much petrol, diesel, furnace oil is extracted
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Maiden Russian crude oil shipment due next month
Replies
0
Views
100
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Govt left red-faced over Russian oil assertions
Replies
0
Views
312
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan asks Russia for 30-40% discount on crude oil
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Sam6536
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
No objections to Pakistan importing Russian crude oil: State Dept
Replies
3
Views
576
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
All Pakistani banks refuse to open LCs for Russian crude oil import
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
12K
SoulSpokesman
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom