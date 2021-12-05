What's new

Pakistan Debt to GDP ratio decrease 84.5% to 74.8%

Pandora

Pandora

Pakistan's total debt-to-GDP ratio declines to 74.8% (PKR 40.3trn) as of Oct’21 declining from 84.5% as of Jun’20 (PKR 35.1trn)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467873071650512906

Pakistan’s central gov’t debt, as reported by the SBP, stands at PKR 40.3trn as at Oct’21. Please refer to SBP's table below, where central gov’t domestic debt as a % of GDP stands at 49% based on FY22T GDP of PKR 53.9trn
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468105288599416835

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468105295671042051


Comments: Official data indicate significant reduction in Domestic debt as percentage of GDP stand at 49% where as foreign debt has neither increased or decreased as percentage of GDP stands at 26%. This is a great achievement. It is pertinent to mention that Govt has not borrowed any money from state bank since 2019 but made significant payments back to state bank. This data is based on state bank stats and not some random news paper.

This is for those who use numbers to show increase in debt but fail to show that it has decreased as percentage of GDP.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

feku newj. only king of patwaris nawazo gongla can kure economy.😆

Pakistanion, aap nay ghabrana nahi hay. 🙂
patwarion, ab aap ghabraa lain. 😎
Patwaris will struggle to swallow this truth pill.
Pandora

Pandora

Patwaris will struggle to swallow this truth pill.
You will not see any patwari on this thread. This coupled with 35-40% increase in projected revenue has destroyed hopes of many Patwaris.
feku newj. only king of patwaris nawazo gongla can kure economy.😆

Pakistanion, aap nay ghabrana nahi hay. 🙂
patwarion, ab aap ghabraa lain. 😎

🤣 Burnol is reserved for Indians only. In Pakistan Patwaris use Iodex
 
Arsalan345

Arsalan345

Oh wow what a good news. Citizens are very happy. everybody is dancing. this is new madina riyasat hahaha.Probably a face saver for failed Government. Lol
 
Pandora

Pandora

Oh wow what a good news. Citizens are very happy. everybody is dancing. this is new madina riyasat hahaha.Probably a face saver for failed Government. Lol
Well it is good news. Less Debt to GDP ration means that is an additional 10% available for development and social welfare projects. This is a good news for Pakistan not failed govt. If you have trouble hearing good news for Pakistan then you should get your head examined.
 
