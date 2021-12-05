Pakistan Debt to GDP ratio decrease 84.5% to 74.8%

Pakistan's total debt-to-GDP ratio declines to 74.8% (PKR 40.3trn) as of Oct’21 declining from 84.5% as of Jun’20 (PKR 35.1trn)Pakistan’s central gov’t debt, as reported by the SBP, stands at PKR 40.3trn as at Oct’21. Please refer to SBP's table below, where central gov’t domestic debt as a % of GDP stands at 49% based on FY22T GDP of PKR 53.9trnComments: Official data indicate significant reduction in Domestic debt as percentage of GDP stand at 49% where as foreign debt has neither increased or decreased as percentage of GDP stands at 26%. This is a great achievement. It is pertinent to mention that Govt has not borrowed any money from state bank since 2019 but made significant payments back to state bank. This data is based on state bank stats and not some random news paper.This is for those who use numbers to show increase in debt but fail to show that it has decreased as percentage of GDP.