Pakistan Day parade postponed to March 25 due to bad weather

RAWALPINDI – The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced that the Pakistan Day parade has been postponed due to bad weather forecast for March 23.

According to ISPR, the Pakistan Day parade meant to be held on March 23 has been postponed for two days and will now be held on March 25.



Across the country, preparations are in full swing to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 in a befitting manner as the day celebrated across the country to mark the passing of the Lahore Resolution, when a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire was demanded on March 23, 1940 in Lahore.



With the 74th Pakistan Day just two days away, elaborate arrangements are underway to celebrate it with great national zeal and patriotic spirit.



The Armed Forces are busy in rehearsals and drills at Shakarparian parade ground to celebrate the day in a spectacular way.



Armed forces troops and other departments were being seen busy in rehearsals and making other administrative arrangements for the day, to be held in a dignified and respectful manner.



Residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were also taking keen interest in the rehearsals and visiting nearby areas such as Faizabad and I-8 interchanges to witness aerobatics maneuvers of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).



Special ‘dua’ ceremonies would be organised at the Mosques after Fajar prayers, seeking solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country.