Pakistan Day Parade, 23rd March 2022.

Today, Pakistan will celebrate its 82nd National Day, Alhamdulliah. For a few days, amid the political turbulence, the armed forces having been carrying out rehearsals, and preparations. The parade will include troops from all arms and services, and will showcase some great advances they have made in achieving, and fielding state of the art military equipment. This parade of 2022 will surely demonstrate Pakistan as one of the finest, and advanced militaries of the world.



There will be something for everyone to be anxious about. Aviation enthusiast cannot stop talking about the new "JS-10s" and their joint flight with the F-16s, while the artillery boys can't stop drooling over the new Fatah-1 MLRS. There will be a display of advanced arsenal of combat UAVs, long range missiles, tactical nuclear missiles, cruise missiles, Sherdil aerobatics, advanced JF-17s, and some beautiful women the cameraman will focus upon among the guests.

Feel free to add media from the parade in this thread!