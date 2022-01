my request ....(also posted in other thread)



Dear Members, Please use Social Media power to persuade PTV authorities to arrange/prepare for high quality (near High Definition ) coverage of upcoming March 23 Pakistan Day parade ...it would be Pakistan's 75th Pakistan day parade that will also host dignitaries such as Crown Prince MBS and OIC foreign ministers.



The other main feature will be the Fly past of J10C and probably the first official appearance of JF17B3.



Media Coverage with TV cams of 1960s would ruin the event .....