Pakistan Day Celebrations in Gwadar

Pakistan Day was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm and patriotic fervor in Gwadar and across the coastal belt. To celebrate the occasion, all government and private buildings besides streets, markets, roads and houses were beautifully decorated with national flags. Numerous Pakistan Day events were organized by Pakistan Army in coordination with the civil administration, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Coast Guards, Police, Frontier Corps and Levies Force.
Pakistan Day resonates the demand of a separate homeland to safeguard sanctity of the rights of Muslims in the sub-continent. Every year, this day marks the determination and eminence of a resilient Muslim nation that fights against all odds with unity and commitment.
To highlight the historical significance of Pakistan Day, pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the leaders and ancestors of the Pakistan Movement, and to enlighten participants on the routine functioning of Pakistan Army, and its organization and defense capability, a day-long event at Gwadar Cricket Stadium was specifically organized.
The venue was decorated with national flags, regimental colors and Pakistan Day banners. The participants were familiarized with military weapons and communication equipment through various stalls by the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Coast Guards. Apart from the military exhibition, traditional costumes, handicrafts, face-painting and food stalls were also organized. School children presented a tableau commemorating independence in cultural attire. Professionalism and agility by the Light Commando Battalion of the Pakistan Army was also demonstrated on this occasion. The participants also expressed their sentiments towards Pakistan Armed forces on the Wall of Expression. Bands of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy inspired the patriotism of the participants by playing mesmerizing tunes of national songs. People chanted national slogans in support of the country's Armed Forces.
At the end of the event, the enthusiastic participants appreciated the courage, commitment and professionalism of the Armed Forces and expressed their gratitude for providing an opportunity to raise awareness about the historical struggle based on the Two-nation ideology of the Pakistan Movement and to tackle the contemporary challenges.
As the local populace showed their love for the motherland, traditional fervor and vigor was on display during Pakistan Day celebrations across the coastal belt of Balochistan. Similar Pakistan Day celebrations were also organized in Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara and settlements across the coastal belt. To celebrate the day, tableaus, national songs and declamation competitions were organized among students in various schools across Gwadar district. Besides that, various sports events, car rallies and boat races were also organized.
District administration, officials of various institutions, students and faculty, minority communities and a large number of people from different walks of life participated in these colorful Pakistan Day celebrations. The people of Gwadar district celebrated Pakistan Day with the resolve to follow the principles of faith, unity and discipline laid down by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and to protect the homeland from aggression at any cost.
Pakistan Day Celebrations in Gwadar
