Pakistan Customs Foil an Attempt to Smuggle Arms & Ammunition to Afghanistan

Pakistan Customs Foil an Attempt to Smuggle Arms & Ammunition to Afghanistan

Model Customs Collectorate (A&F), Peshawar at Customs Station, Torkham foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition to Afghanistan in an export consignment. A twenty-two-wheeler trailer loaded with cement bags was scanned at Torkham. The scan report highlighted abnormal images.


The consignment was then put to a thorough examination which led to the recovery of 120 pistols of assorted brands and 43500 rounds. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and FIR is being lodged. Arms are embossed with foreign brands that look to be locally made.


Further investigation is underway.

i swear if those Pakistani made guns were being shipped to TTP in Afghanistan then that driver and those behind it should be shot.
 
101% geneyeen Zigana.

Does anyone know which 9mm rounds it might be? They don't look POF nor Chinese, the casings do not look dara as well :wacko:
 
