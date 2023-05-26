Pakistan: crossing the Rubicon

“Justice, might.—It is right that what is just should be obeyed; it is necessary that what is strongest should be obeyed. Justice without might is helpless; might without justice is tyrannical. Justice without might is gainsaid, because there are always offenders; might without justice is condemned. We must then combine justice and might, and for this end make what is just strong, or what is strong just.​

Justice is subject to dispute; might is easily recognised and is not disputed. So we cannot give might to justice, because might has gainsaid justice, and has declared that it is she herself who is just. And thus being unable to make what is just strong, we have made what is strong just.”​

(Important: The burden of proof lies solely at the prosecution to present - BEYOND REASONABLE DOUBT that the accused is guilty of an offence).

with access to the scene at the time of the offence in the vicinity of the scene at the time of the offence living in, or associated with, a certain geographical area or relevant premises related to, or associated with, the victim with previous convictions for similar offences (usually known as MO suspects) with physical characteristics similar to the offender with access to certain types of vehicle This is not an exhaustive list, and the more that is known about the circumstances of the crime, the greater the chances of constructing an accurate TIE category. Some pre-work may be required to determine the most suitable characteristics to use.

As more material becomes available, the validity of TIE categories can be reassessed.

Section 144 of THE CODE OF CRIMINAL PROCEDURE (CRPC) empowers district administration to issue orders in public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period. Such a ban is enforced by the police who register cases under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of the ban. Section 188 carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison or fine or both.

Section 147 OF OFFENCES AGAINST THE PUBLIC TRANQUILITY - Pakistan Penal Code, 1860. Whoever is guilty of rioting, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

THE PUNJAB MAINTENANCE OF PUBLIC ORDER ORDINANCE, 1960 (A draconian and overreach law which gives the state a whole raft of powers to place restrictions on the citizenry - mainly focuses on offences and acts classified as "Terrorism". This piece of legislation is so broad and covers such a wide range of restrictions that it would require an entire thread on its own just to discuss it, it is truly a black law from a bygone era.

THE PAKISTAN ARMY ACT 1952 [This act mainly governs punishment of personnel of the Army and civilians attached to the military - however in 1966, under the rule of military leader Gen. Ayub Khan, an amendment was made to the act whereby civilians accused of inciting mutiny within the rank and file through written and verbal material, could be tried under the act. Civilians accused of sharing official state secrets with the enemy may also be tried in a military court as well as those civilians who are accused of targeting and attacking military installations.

Article 5: No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Article 6: Everyone has the right to recognition everywhere as a person before the law.

Article 7: All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law. All are entitled to equal protection against any discrimination in violation of this Declaration and against any incitement to such discrimination.

Article 8: Everyone has the right to an effective remedy by the competent national tribunals for acts violating the fundamental rights granted him by the constitution or by law.

Article 9: No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.

Article 10: Everyone is entitled in full equality to a fair and public hearing by an independent and impartial tribunal, in the determination of his rights and obligations and of any criminal charge against him.

Article 11: Everyone charged with a penal offence has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law in a public trial at which he has had all the guarantees necessary for his defence. No one shall be held guilty of any penal offence on account of any act or omission which did not constitute a penal offence, under national or international law, at the time when it was committed. Nor shall a heavier penalty be imposed than the one that was applicable at the time the penal offence was committed.

Article 12: No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to attacks upon his honour and reputation. Everyone has the right to the protection of the law against such interference or attacks.

And to this end there is a fascinating statue outside the Cumberland School of Law which is simply titled "Justice and MERCY"