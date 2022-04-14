What's new

Pakistan: Cousin marriages create high risk of genetic disorders

Ghafoor Hussain Shah is a 56-year-old teacher and father of eight children in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. According to tribal customs in Pakistan, Shah said he is expected to arrange the children's marriages within his extended family.

However, Shah knows about the potential risks of genetic disease prevalent in children from inter-family marriages. He married his maternal cousin in 1987, and three of their children suffer from disorders.

Shah told DW his son's brain did not develop to a normal size. One of his daughters has a speech disorder and another has hearing problems.

"My biggest regret is that they could not get education," he said. "I am always worried about them … who will look after them after my wife and I are gone?" he added.

Despite the risks of genetic disorders, Shah said there is enormous social pressure to adhere to customs calling for cousins to marry. Anyone who refuses to offer their children for marriage within the family risks being ostracized.

Shah said he had to marry off his one son and two daughters to close relatives. His family's medical history includes cases of blood disorders, learning disabilities, blindness and deafness. Doctors have said inbreeding could be to blame.

Pakistan's 'genetic mutation' problem​

According to a 2017 report on genetic mutations in Pakistan, the "heterogenous composition" of Pakistan's population, including high levels of "consanguinity" has led to a prevalence of genetic disorders.

Pakistani filmmaker: 'Child marriage hinders girls from achieving their potential'​

The report introduces a Pakistan "genetic mutation" database, which identifies and tracks different types of mutations and the disorders they lead to. According to the database, more than 1,000 mutations have been reported in 130 different kinds of genetic disorders found in Pakistan.

Huma Arshad Cheema, a pediatrician specializing in genetic disorders, told DW that Pakistan has a huge burden of generic disorders due to inbreeding.

She said specific disorders can be pinpointed to particular castes and tribes where inter-marriage is common.

One of the most common genetic disorders seen right now in Pakistan is the inherited blood disorder, Thalassemia, which keeps red blood cells from absorbing oxygen.

Genetic testing and pre-natal screenings for hereditary disorders are not widely available in Pakistan, Cheema said, adding that many health facilities also lack the capacity to treat genetic disorders.

Why do cousin marriages continue?​

Karachi-based health expert Seraj ud Daulah said that the practice of cousin marriages in Pakistan can be traced to Islamic religious doctrines.

"I asked clerics to help create awareness about genetic diseases, asking them to explain to people how cousin marriages are contributing to the rise in genetic diseases," Daulah told DW.

However, he said the clerics he spoke with flatly refused, claiming that such marriages are in accordance with Islamic Sharia law and the traditions of the Prophet Mohammad.


Pakistan: Talk show on taboo topics rattles conservatives​

Shah said many families in Pakistan go through with consanguineous marriages because they believe it is called for by their Islamic religion. Even if the government were to make such marriages illegal, it would be met with fierce resistance, he added.

Tribal and caste systems are deeply rooted in remote areas of Pakistan. Cheema said that the caste system, particularly among the Arain people living in Punjab province, is especially rigid and leads to many inter-family marriages. She said several genetic disorders are commonly found in this community.

In Pakistan's western province of Balochistan, the southern region of Sindh, and in the northwestern provinces, tribal systems dictate family life.

Ghulam Hussain Baloch, a resident of Balochistan, told DW that marrying outside of your tribe is considered a major social taboo. The situation in Sindh is not much different, where marriage outside one's clan or tribe could lead to murders and tribal clashes.

Health officials respond​

In March 2020, the government in Punjab formed a task force aimed at preventing genetic diseases. The children's hospital in Lahore is now offering free genetic screening services in cooperation with Germany's CENTOGENE diagnostics company and other international organizations.

Cheema said pre-natal screening will help parents decide whether to terminate the pregnancy in cases where lethal disorders are detected. Early detection can also aid treatment of a child born with a hereditary disorder.

"We have screened 30,000 families in Pakistan with suspected genetic disorders," an official from Punjab's health department told DW on condition of anonymity.

Health expert Daulah, however, said that more needs to be done to change people's mindsets on the danger of having children with close family members.

"In religious matters, people have blind faith and they do not want to listen to any logic," he said.

"Perhaps if the government asked all clerics to spread awareness about the rising number of genetic disorders, and its connection with cousin marriage, then perhaps more Pakistanis would pay heed," he added.

Source: https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-cousin-marriages-create-high-risk-of-genetic-disorders/a-60687452

The government and doctors throughout Pakistan should start a nationwide campaign against cousin marriages to end this sick tradition and menace once and for all. We can see examples of the effects of such judging by posts of certain members on this forum, imagine how much more worse it will become down the line if this continues.
 
Faqirze said:
In a nation of 230 million people no one needs to look for brides/husbands among cousins. Spread out the Prophet(saws) recommended it.
In the UK the Pakistani community has fast moved away from this. I don't remember going to a cousin wedding in years. Yes we to had the same issue with genetic faults.
 
waz said:
In the UK the Pakistani community has fast moved away from this. I don't remember going to a cousin wedding in years. Yes we to had the same issue with genetic faults.
Click to expand...

For us its sometimes very strict with tribes to the point where daughters get disowned,

Now I see more and more people being broad minded, I went to a cousin wedding of someone a couple months ago though.

Pakistan needs to address this issue ASAP
 
Faqirze said:

I have a problem with these clerics because they are unlearned and people themselves do not do any research. There is a hadith whereas individuals in one particular tribe suffered from developmental issues due to inbreeding for decades. They came to the Prophet (PBUH) who then instructed those tribe man/women to marry outside and avoid marrying within.

Lack of education and understanding of things is hurting the community.

I'm not against cousin marriages but there should be a big enough gap in between.
 
Faqirze said:
Unfortunately the so calles clerics and mullahs have distorted Islam and they never grasp the essence of what Allah wants for us. We have left religion to nalaoq dumb and low IQ lot of the society, when a kid is poor in school, sports and every activity, they send him to madrassah to become a cleric. Now this low IQ and nalaoq will teach us religion.
The reality is though Islam allows cousin marriages, it advises to marry faraway from fmaily. This helps spread ur family and now scientifically proven the offspring will be strong.
 
Well better late then never. You've ever seen this video before?
Unfortunately a lot of Pakistanis still see the idea of marrying cousins and having 10 children with genetic defects as perfectly normal, but you cant blame them at the end of the day. Poor education, lack of awareness, and pressure from family is what ultimately causes such a fucked up tradition to fester in our country.

Even Afghans don't inbreed to this extent, how come it is only Pakistanis that kept this tradition and practiced it to this extent?
 
Indeed, culture is constantly changing as time goes on, we must remove aspects that are harmful to us, unproductive or hinder our growth. And implement things which are beneficial to us.

I think in this aspect things may be different in the newer generation
 
One other reason of cousin marriages, though a completely false thought process, is that there is little chance of divorce since two very closely knit parties are coming together.

In Pakistan, like else where in the world, high divorce rate has become such a huge problem. Divorce itself is bad enough for the people but when you have children it’s 10 times worse.

People in general have lost patience and the will to compromise to save a marriage be it between cousins or completely different families.
 
Kabulis and the people up north and west like Tajiks and Uzbeks and Hazaras don't do cousin marriage. Tribalism runs deep in Pashtuns. Pakistan also has zameen factor where they marry within each other tribe/birdari to keep the land.

Youthias get 🐱 its usually Patwaris that marry cousins the most LOL

It becomes bad when 2 generations have the same set of grandparents

First boy and girl- same grandparents

Now their cousin offfspring marries their offspring- same set of great grandparents.

Having it once isn't "bad" but its the copious amounts of it that make kids go deformed.
 
Why bringing Islam to this Cultural issue?

يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ إِنَّا خَلَقْنَاكُمْ مِنْ ذَكَرٍ وَأُنْثَى وَجَعَلْنَاكُمْ شُعُوبًا وَقَبَائِلَ لِتَعَارَفُوا
 
Its true, this is reason Saudi Arabia imposed medical law to marry with cousin and get permission on medical report from Ministry of Health
 

