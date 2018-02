This is what asma was doing back in 2012 as usual maligning armyHusain Haqqani 'too afraid to leave Pakistan prime minister's house'Last Updated: 5:31PM GMT 02/01/2012Pakistan's former ambassador to Washington was sheltering on Monday night in the prime minister's official Islamabad residence as his lawyer accused the judicary and military of conspiring against the ex-official.Husain Haqqani was forced to resign as ambassador late last year after a Pakistani-American businessman claimed he had passed on a memo on behalf of President Asif Ali Zardari pleading for US help to oust its army chiefs.The memo was allegedly sent to the United States then Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Mike Mullen, via former National Security Advisor General James Jones. Both President Zardari and Mr Haqqani have denied the claims.Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and the intelligence director Lt-Gen Ahmad Shuja Pasha have encouraged the establishment of a judicial inquiry into the allegations.The developing confrontation between Pakistan's civilian and military leaderships has triggered warnings of a coup against the Pakistan People's Party-led democratic government and fueled rumours that President Zardari may yet flee the country.An investigation into the allegations had already been announced by the country's National Assembly, but Nawaz Shartif, the opposition leader and former prime minister, appealed to the Supreme Court for a separate judicial inquiry.Former senior Pakistan Army officer Lt-Gen Talat Masood said the military had already achieved its objectives when Mr Haqqani was forced to resign, but it remains determined that the truth be established, regardless of the political fall-out. "They want to see whether it was done at the individual level or whether it had the blessing of anyone in the presidency. Whatever the political consequences, they still think it's worth it," he said.