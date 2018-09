On the contrary I hope they are making smaller ones. The smaller the better for tactical battlefield use. The reason is as we move forward defensive technology is improving and in time might end up with ability to interdict ballistic missiles. Or even more advances might enable countries like USA to pinpoint launch sites and take out Pakistani nukes. However if Pakistan has hundreds of smaller tactical warheads it becomes impossible to locate them all and even more impossible to prevent them being used.

