Fortunately he is wrong as PL-15 is much inferior to Meteor, PL-15 is regarded as comparable to AIM-120D (Meteor is 2 times superior to AIM-120D in every engagement envelope).More importantly PL-15 is fitted with dual pulse motor which is a much older tech compared to Meteor's Ramjet engine, which is why Meteor's No escape zone is a whopping 60-70 km & that of AIM-120C is only 25 km & for AIM-120D 35 km (same as PL-15).Thanks to ramjet, Meteor is the only operational air to air missile in the entire known universe that is capable of terminal stage manuevers.He never said that.What he said that is we need more than 36 Rafale or equivalent jets and the long range engagement capabilty of Rafale must also be possesed by other jets, which is why IAF has begun induction of Astras for Su-30, MiG-29 and Tejas.