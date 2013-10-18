What's new

Pakistan could be on the verge of declaring war and unilaterally entering Afghanistan

B

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 18, 2021
8
0
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What I predict from this is that Pakistan is putting pressure on Washington that they won't accept Civil war in Afghanistan and the connectivity part because Pakistan and Uzbekistan are building a road... Pakistan NSA meet with US NSA Yesterday.. What I understand is that the Afghan gov't is a security risk for Pakistan now while not previously and the same to China. There will also likely be pressure from Beijing to Islamabad if Kabul attempts to insert unwanted elements in the region.. This will 100% guaraante Pakistan going in Afghanistan faster than Usain Bolt militarily to eliminate Ghani's extremely weak and fragile regime. The death sentence can sometimes come from places you don't expect. A move Beijing will give standing ovation and this move has entirely nothing to do with US interests but securing it's backyard backdoor against foreign hostile elements like India. My understanding is that Pakistan has already pulled back the para-military guarding the borders and deployed regular army across the entire border and they deployed massively if the Afghan gov't doesn't take distance from such elements it will 110% end with Pakistani intervention. At the event of slightly suspicion could become the blow that broke the camels back.. Ghani is walking on a very very thin rope here

US, Pakistan NSAs meet in Washington to discuss Afghan security situation


Anwar IqbalPublished July 30, 2021 - Updated a day ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share

25
A combination photo of Pakistan National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf (L) and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan (R). — APP/Reuters



The national security advisers (NSA) of Pakistan and the United States met in the US capital on Thursday, where they discussed the "urgent need for reduction in violence and a negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan".

NSA Moeed Yusuf and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan waited till Thursday evening to confirm their meeting, posting brief tweets stating that their talks also covered other issues of mutual interest.

This was the second meeting between the two officials who first met in Geneva in March.

“Had a positive follow-up meeting with NSA Jake Sullivan today in Washington,” Yusuf said in his tweet. “Took stock of progress made since our Geneva meeting and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1420906316596486144


Yusuf also said that the two sides “agreed to sustain the momentum in Pak-US bilateral cooperation”.

He did not mention Afghanistan among the issues discussed in the meeting but Sullivan devoted half of his tweet to the Afghan issue.

“I met with Pakistan’s NSA today to consult on regional connectivity and security, and other areas of mutual cooperation,” he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1420912205378334729
 
Last edited:
AbuzarIlyas

AbuzarIlyas

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2017
598
-1
1,033
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No need to enter in another American War at this time. If we can secure our borders against any Indian incursion, then the Taliban govt will not be a threat to our own national security. Moreover, the Taliban if dealt correctly will be less harmful as compared to Ghani and other stooges.
 
B

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 18, 2021
8
0
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AbuzarIlyas said:
No need to enter in another American War at this time. If we can secure our borders against any Indian incursion, then the Taliban govt will not be a threat to our own national security. Moreover, the Taliban if dealt correctly will be less harmful as compared to Ghani and other stooges.
Click to expand...
The IEA is not a threat never was and never will be.. The security risk is entirely Kabul regime.. Getting rid of it now instead of later. The timing couldn't be more right
 
B

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 18, 2021
8
0
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Kabul is nightmare on so many levels and the jury is out.. It has to go by all means and necessary period.. To put it short they are major security risk to Pakistan state assets, terror activity, host to foreign unwanted elements that could be viewed as security risk in Pakistan both in the long term and short term..

1. They can blockade the connectivity

2. inserting unwanted elements inside Afghanistan

3. An enemy on your eastern border that could harbour alot of weapon instillations in the future pointed at you and making them two war-front..

4. They are involved with BLF and other terrorists elements active within Pakistan

You see this... Jury is out and timing couldn't be better.. Mark my words we are days or perhaps weeks away from this unilateral entry.....
 
Last edited:
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
34,974
401
72,862
Country
United States
Location
United States
If I was following the same hyperbolic trajectory in thought process the way the OP made, I may be ready to burn my Pakistani passport and engage in vandalsing the Pakistani consulate based on me having disagreements on a post in PDF.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,773
-17
25,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
I fully support the idea of swift operations when security is threatened in border areas where the Ghani government wants to become a spoiler. Before US/NATO presence used to be an excuse. Both are now exiting. The Kabuli government is already plotting and providing support to BLA and certain other groups. Attacks happen on almost a weekly basis in Pakistan. We know that most of these attacks are happening due to Indian and Afghan involvement. Should we go after terror infrastructure in Afghanistan? Absolutely.
 
B

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 18, 2021
8
0
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
My opinion stands firm and I will die on this ship.. This is solid and this is what is going thru the heads of the ruling elite and in their discussions currently.. The jury is out
 
B

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 18, 2021
8
0
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
I fully support the idea of swift operations when security is threatened in border areas where the Ghani government wants to become a spoiler. Before US/NATO presence used to be an excuse. Both are now exiting. The Kabuli government is already plotting and providing support to BLA and certain other groups. Attacks happen on almost a weekly basis in Pakistan. We know that most of these attacks are happening due to Indian and Afghan involvement. Should we go after terror infrastructure in Afghanistan? Absolutely.
Click to expand...
If you ask me this is already the pretext and undeclared war against Pakistan.. The Timing couldn't have been better.. Nothing on earth will prevent Pakistan everything is served and things have played out as it wanted
 
hasnainfirst

hasnainfirst

FULL MEMBER
Oct 5, 2018
726
1
1,274
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
it'll be a useless war , afghanistan is too big and perhaps we will get stuck in US like sitiation, some people won't like us on their soil… instead we should start a massive clean up operation in balochistan and spend money on border surveillance instead… it'll be a more efficient approach to eliminate threat from Afghanistan because in terms of conventional war fighting , they are nothing compared to us

PS: if they start installing missiles or other weapons on the border , then a few airstrikes or sabotage operations can do the job
 
Last edited:
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,599
-2
1,373
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
Battlion25 said:
My opinion stands firm and I will die on this ship.. This is solid and this is what is going thru the heads of the ruling elite and in their discussions currently.. The jury is out
Click to expand...
The capability is not there. Neither is the will.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 3, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Secur
The War That Never Was .
2 3
Replies
33
Views
7K
[Bregs]
[Bregs]
fatman17
S-2 - Options for the Pakistan Navy
2
Replies
23
Views
9K
Aamir Hussain
Aamir Hussain

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom