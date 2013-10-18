Pakistan could be on the verge of declaring war and unilaterally entering Afghanistan

Battlion25
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Jul 18, 2021
- 8
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
What I predict from this is that Pakistan is putting pressure on Washington that they won't accept Civil war in Afghanistan and the connectivity part because Pakistan and Uzbekistan are building a road... Pakistan NSA meet with US NSA Yesterday.. What I understand is that the Afghan gov't is a security risk for Pakistan now while not previously and the same to China. There will also likely be pressure from Beijing to Islamabad if Kabul attempts to insert unwanted elements in the region.. This will 100% guaraante Pakistan going in Afghanistan faster than Usain Bolt militarily to eliminate Ghani's extremely weak and fragile regime. The death sentence can sometimes come from places you don't expect. A move Beijing will give standing ovation and this move has entirely nothing to do with US interests but securing it's backyard backdoor against foreign hostile elements like India. My understanding is that Pakistan has already pulled back the para-military guarding the borders and deployed regular army across the entire border and they deployed massively if the Afghan gov't doesn't take distance from such elements it will 110% end with Pakistani intervention. At the event of slightly suspicion could become the blow that broke the camels back.. Ghani is walking on a very very thin rope here
US, Pakistan NSAs meet in Washington to discuss Afghan security situation
Anwar IqbalPublished July 30, 2021 - Updated a day ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share
25
The national security advisers (NSA) of Pakistan and the United States met in the US capital on Thursday, where they discussed the "urgent need for reduction in violence and a negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan".
NSA Moeed Yusuf and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan waited till Thursday evening to confirm their meeting, posting brief tweets stating that their talks also covered other issues of mutual interest.
This was the second meeting between the two officials who first met in Geneva in March.
“Had a positive follow-up meeting with NSA Jake Sullivan today in Washington,” Yusuf said in his tweet. “Took stock of progress made since our Geneva meeting and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.”
Yusuf also said that the two sides “agreed to sustain the momentum in Pak-US bilateral cooperation”.
He did not mention Afghanistan among the issues discussed in the meeting but Sullivan devoted half of his tweet to the Afghan issue.
“I met with Pakistan’s NSA today to consult on regional connectivity and security, and other areas of mutual cooperation,” he said.
US, Pakistan NSAs meet in Washington to discuss Afghan security situation
Anwar IqbalPublished July 30, 2021 - Updated a day ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share
25
The national security advisers (NSA) of Pakistan and the United States met in the US capital on Thursday, where they discussed the "urgent need for reduction in violence and a negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan".
NSA Moeed Yusuf and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan waited till Thursday evening to confirm their meeting, posting brief tweets stating that their talks also covered other issues of mutual interest.
This was the second meeting between the two officials who first met in Geneva in March.
“Had a positive follow-up meeting with NSA Jake Sullivan today in Washington,” Yusuf said in his tweet. “Took stock of progress made since our Geneva meeting and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.”
Yusuf also said that the two sides “agreed to sustain the momentum in Pak-US bilateral cooperation”.
He did not mention Afghanistan among the issues discussed in the meeting but Sullivan devoted half of his tweet to the Afghan issue.
“I met with Pakistan’s NSA today to consult on regional connectivity and security, and other areas of mutual cooperation,” he said.
Last edited: