'Pakistan could be next to normalize ties with Israel'

'Pakistan could be next to normalize ties with Israel'
British-Pakistani analyst Noor Dahri says that Oman, Sudan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia are likely to follow UAE and Bahrain and seek rapprochement with Israel sooner than believed.
By Dean Shmuel Elmas



1605121521689.png

Noor Dahri, founder and executive director of Islamic Theology of Counter Terrorism | Photo: Courtesy




The historic peace deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have send shockwave across the Arab world, meeting both commendations and condemnations.



Jerusalem has expressed hope that the momentum caused by the two accords will continue to sweep through the region, despite the Palestinians' disapproval and Iran's implied and explicit threats against its neighbors over any attempted rapprochement with the Jewish state.




British-Pakistani analyst Noor Dahri, founder and executive director of Islamic Theology of Counter Terrorism, a UK-based think tank, told Israel Hayom Monday that many other Arab countries have taken notice of the regional winds of change, and may follow in Abu Dhabi and Manama's footsteps sooner that one may believe.



"The peace agreements of the UAE and Bahrain with Israel are just a door [for them] for opening further diplomatic, trade and strategic relations with the Israel. There are many countries that are awaiting their term to join the agreement, such as Oman, Sudan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia," he said.


"We must not forget that despite the tough political tension between Qatar and other members of the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council], Israel has already maintained good mutual relations with Qatar and there is no doubt that Qatar may join the peace agreement with Israel sooner or later.



"Pakistan has also not closed the door completely but its national interests do not permit it to announce open relations with the Jewish state. … Both states have had intelligence and military relations for decades. Pakistan has never considered the Jewish state as its enemy but may establish conditional relations with it in the future, after the Arab agreements."



Dahri, an independent researcher specializing in Islamism extremism and counterterrorism, is an adviser to many national and international organizations, including British Association of Islamic Studies and the Council for Muslims Against Anti-Semitism, to name a few.


As for whether the Israeli-Bahraini peace agreement may prove more problematic than the accord struck with the UAE over the Shiite-Sunni conflict, Dahri explained, "We need to look at the sectarian and political angle. As the majority in Bahrain is Shiite, Iran already has influence on the population, as is the case in Yemen.



"There are a few terrorist organizations in Bahrain that are supported and militarized by Iran. In the current situation of the Israel-Bahrain peace agreement, Iran may use these organizations to conduct terrorist attacks not only against the Bahraini government but also to target the Israeli interests in a country.



"The UAE has also conducted a few intelligence and security operations in the past few years and arrested more than 100 Muslim Brotherhood activists that also had logistic support from Iran. Therefore, the political satiation of the sectarian conflict in the UAE and far different than [the one that may develop] in Bahrain."



According to Dahri, "One must know that GCC is funded not by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia but the Kingdom of Bahrain, which has great influence over Gulf Cooperation Council decision-making.


"However, the peace agreement could benefit the state of Israel by establishing strong ties with the other members of the GCC and it is a prime chance that in the near future the state of Israel could be the member of the GCC."



 
SuvarnaTeja said:
Pakistan could be next to normalize ties with Israel
Click to expand...
I can almost guarantee you that Pakistan will be last to recognize Israel.Forget about Saudia Arabia etc. Even when a Palestine state comes into existence and opens a embassy in Israel Pakistan will not. How and why am I so sure?

Because Pakistan has a uncanny ability, nay almost genius at doing the wrong thing once, twice and all the time. This assures me Pakistan will keep on shooting itself in the foot even when the entire Muslim world is hugging israel.
 
FuturePAF said:
The PM already addressed this.

Click to expand...
Pakistan is currently negotiating with Biden administration. If the deal is done, Pakistan will recognize.

Pak lobby tempts Biden with promise to recognise Israel

sundayguardianlive.com/news/pak-lobby-tempts-biden-promise-recognise-israel
 
Turkey recognises Israel and has bad/good trade relations as well...and the most vocal critic of Israel as well.

Pakistan can do the same, with strings attached.

Pakistan can accept Israel coming up with signing of Balfour declaration after WWII.
And when you have some relations you can reign on it, you can criticize and plan.

Pakistan will be out of FATF immediately...rather before a formal recognition and at just the signals.




1605122581161.png



www.dailysabah.com

Erdoğan's historic Palestine speech at UN echoes worldwide

Yet another passionate speech made by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the U.N. General Assembly calling on international actors and organizations to take concrete steps in the...
www.dailysabah.com www.dailysabah.com
 
We will never recognize Israel, the populations in Arab countries are slaves that cannot speak up against there rulers, try such a thing in Pakistan and people
will roast and eat the rulers alive, a hint of it was seen when PML N tried to meddle with the Seal of Prophets law.
 
Only those who got ZERO spiritual enlightenment will find no issues in recognizing Isreal.

This issue is beyond Palestine.
 
FuturePAF said:
The PM already addressed this.

Click to expand...
Sure but he wont be PM of Pakistan forever. The way certain parties have been criticizing FP of Pakistan (such as alienating close Arab allies) shows that they have included compromises on Israel in the offer plate, in exchange for their support in Pakistani politics.
 
SuvarnaTeja said:
Pakistan is currently negotiating with Biden administration. If the deal is done, Pakistan will recognize.

Pak lobby tempts Biden with promise to recognise Israel

sundayguardianlive.com/news/pak-lobby-tempts-biden-promise-recognise-israel
Click to expand...
Lmao Irony is Biden himself is against settlements 🤣

And indians know more than US Pakistanis 🤣
 
Awan68 said:
We will never recognize Israel, the populations in Arab countries are slaves that cannot speak up against there rulers, try such a thing in Pakistan and people
will roast and eat the rulers alive, a hint of it was seen when PML N tried to meddle with the Seal of Prophets law.
Click to expand...
Meaning the population of Pakistan are slaves to the mullahs and would not dare think anything differant from the collective brainwashing they get. The truth is most of Pakistan is slave to ignorance, slave to poverty, slave to illiteracy and we can see how most live in state of utter destitution but continue to vote the criminals and corrupt again and again.

This is what XX1 century slavery looks like ....... !
 
Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

