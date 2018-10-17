Pakistan Could Acquire Semi-Stealth, 4.5 Gen Jets From China To Counter Indian Build-Up

Indians are too good. Their media source have all the information regarding Pakistan Armed Forces procurement plans. This is something they do when they want to justify major defense deal. Create an Enemy Power which doesn't exists but use as a scare tactics just to fill their own pocket.

A new category should be made on this forum as Comedy or Funny and all the threads that use Indian media as source should be moved there. Indian Media is much worse than COVID because Covid kills in 15 day but Indians media kills you every day with its out of the world logics and stories.