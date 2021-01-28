What's new

Pakistan converting to drone-based technology to modernize agriculture sector: Fawad Chudhry

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,737
-1
6,525
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan converting to drone-based technology to modernize agriculture sector: Fawad Chudhry
Thu, 28 Jan 2021, 2:44 PM


Pakistan converting to drone-based technology to modernize agriculture sector: Fawad Chudhry


ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the proposal of country’s first drone authority in an effort to boost local drones manufacturing industry and to modernize agriculture sector for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said PTI-led government has been introducing drone technology which would be used for research in various sectors including , logistics, agriculture and for other peaceful purposes in diverse areas in the country.
Fawad said that in the beginning, the drones were used for defence purposes only but now they were a very important monitoring tool for police activities and agriculture sector.

He said that two companies have already start preparing drones in the country, adding, drone technology was now being used in Agriculture where sowing of seeds and fertilizer were done by using drones.

Pakistan’ s agriculture sector was being progressively transformed into a high-tech industry through digital services and drone technologies, he said, adding, Drone technology within next three years would be made easy and accessible for everyone in the country.

He further explained that in drones software technology country was self sufficient but in hardware technology “we are little bit far from it where we need to focused more”.

He also announced that government would soon come up with a policy aimed at promoting 3D printing on an industrial scale and helping domestic companies overcome technical and economic barriers so that they can build supportive and ancillary facilities for world leaders in the technology.

Federal minister also said the government intended to turn the country into a ‘technological power’ and under the ‘Made in Pakistan’ vision local made ventilators and other medical equipments were manufacturing locally.
He said that within the current year country would also start local manufacturing for Dialysis and X ray machines and its credit goes to PTI-led government that now Pakistan is in race with India other developing countries for manufacturing its own products in country.

Replying a Question related to EV-policy, he said Electric vehicles could be a better alternative to fuel-based automobiles to mitigate air pollution and government has targeted to switch to e-vehicles in next five years to make Pakistan a 100-per cent electric-vehicle nation.

He also said that the government has further removed additional customs duty (ACD) and accounting services and tax on EV imports as governments throughout the world were trying to make this technology affordable through different financial and fiscal incentives including disbursement of direct financial subsidy.

Fawad advised youths to use technology and acquire knowledge and life skills to solve problems and be leaders. He said youths must know how to work as groups and use digital tools.

www.app.com.pk

Pakistan converting to drone-based technology to modernize agriculture sector: Fawad Chudhry

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the proposal of country’s first drone authority in an effort to boost local drones manufacturing industry and to modernize agriculture sector for the...
www.app.com.pk www.app.com.pk
++++++++
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
1,375
0
1,298
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Morpheus said:
Pakistan converting to drone-based technology to modernize agriculture sector: Fawad Chudhry
Thu, 28 Jan 2021, 2:44 PM


Pakistan converting to drone-based technology to modernize agriculture sector: Fawad Chudhry


ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the proposal of country’s first drone authority in an effort to boost local drones manufacturing industry and to modernize agriculture sector for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said PTI-led government has been introducing drone technology which would be used for research in various sectors including , logistics, agriculture and for other peaceful purposes in diverse areas in the country.
Fawad said that in the beginning, the drones were used for defence purposes only but now they were a very important monitoring tool for police activities and agriculture sector.

He said that two companies have already start preparing drones in the country, adding, drone technology was now being used in Agriculture where sowing of seeds and fertilizer were done by using drones.

Pakistan’ s agriculture sector was being progressively transformed into a high-tech industry through digital services and drone technologies, he said, adding, Drone technology within next three years would be made easy and accessible for everyone in the country.

He further explained that in drones software technology country was self sufficient but in hardware technology “we are little bit far from it where we need to focused more”.

He also announced that government would soon come up with a policy aimed at promoting 3D printing on an industrial scale and helping domestic companies overcome technical and economic barriers so that they can build supportive and ancillary facilities for world leaders in the technology.

Federal minister also said the government intended to turn the country into a ‘technological power’ and under the ‘Made in Pakistan’ vision local made ventilators and other medical equipments were manufacturing locally.
He said that within the current year country would also start local manufacturing for Dialysis and X ray machines and its credit goes to PTI-led government that now Pakistan is in race with India other developing countries for manufacturing its own products in country.

Replying a Question related to EV-policy, he said Electric vehicles could be a better alternative to fuel-based automobiles to mitigate air pollution and government has targeted to switch to e-vehicles in next five years to make Pakistan a 100-per cent electric-vehicle nation.

He also said that the government has further removed additional customs duty (ACD) and accounting services and tax on EV imports as governments throughout the world were trying to make this technology affordable through different financial and fiscal incentives including disbursement of direct financial subsidy.

Fawad advised youths to use technology and acquire knowledge and life skills to solve problems and be leaders. He said youths must know how to work as groups and use digital tools.

www.app.com.pk

Pakistan converting to drone-based technology to modernize agriculture sector: Fawad Chudhry

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the proposal of country’s first drone authority in an effort to boost local drones manufacturing industry and to modernize agriculture sector for the...
www.app.com.pk www.app.com.pk
++++++++
Click to expand...
Drone tech is not big part in the future of agriculture... its Water Conservation tech.... and new methodology like Verticle Farming, Aquaponics and Hydroponics etc...
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
11,626
13
28,978
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pak only uses 10% of the fresh water passing through her! So, large dams, modern irrigation techniques etc. coupled with agro technologies can easily quadruple Pak agro production!!!! It means Pak's GDP can be doubled if she can achieve it.....

Good days ahead of Pak, but the Ehl-i Sheyatin have understood it too. So, they're trying to inflict the last bite, but they're gonna fail.....
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,178
1
3,195
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Drone tech is not big part in the future of agriculture... its Water Conservation tech.... and new methodology like Verticle Farming, Aquaponics and Hydroponics etc...
Click to expand...
Exactly as you indicated ... further some important aspect are that, farmers could save money by dispersing urea/potassium/phosphates where the vegetation requires.
Pesticide dispensing will also save farmers from ill affects of it and could be performed effectively from programming the height and considering wind speed and blowing directions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom