Pakistan contributes significantly to CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (Made in Pakistan)

Pakistan's contribution to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) - the world's largest and most powerful particle collider, the largest and most complex experimental facility ever built, and the largest single machine in the world - situated at the underground CERN facility in Switzerland and France.A high-rate Resistive Plate Chamber (RPC) installed in the LHC, which was designed jointly by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and the National Centre for Physics (NCP), Islamabad, and manufactured at the Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC), Taxila, Pakistan.Out of a total of 300 RPCs installed in the LHC, 245 (plus 43 spares) were manufactured in Pakistan. Pakistan won the contract for 288 RPCs by beating competitive bids from Chinese and Japanese firms, including Kawasaki Heavy Industries.The LHC is being used to trace the origins of the Universe and, in 2012, led to the discovery of the sub-atomic particle known as the Higgs-Boson, or the "God Particle".All in all, Pakistan has contributed the LHC in numerous ways including some of the following in particular:-Detector construction-Detector simulation-Physics analysis-Grid computing-Development of different mathematical software-Manufacturing of mechanical equipment-Alignment of the CMS tracker using lasers-Testing of electronic equipment-Construction of Barrel Yoke, each of which weighs 35 ton-Assembling of CF Fins for the Silicon Trekker’s TOB-Construction of 245 out of the 300 chambers of Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) were made in Islamabad, out of which 226 are already installed at CERN