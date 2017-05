Pakistan, the world’s fifth biggest importer of arms, continues to rely on the US and China to acquire the majority of its weapons, says a report by Strategic Defence Intelligence (SDI).Titled ‘ Future of the Pakistani Defense Industry-Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022 ’, the report outlines the current and future trends of the Pakistani defence industry.The nation’s indigenous defence manufacturing industry supplies the majority of the low and mid-market technology systems but possesses limited capabilities to meet the country’s requirements for advanced defence systems. Pakistan, as a result, largely relies on technologically advanced countries such as the US and China for arms imports.China was the country's primary arms supplier from 2012 to 2016, while they also signed agreements with the US for the procurement of F-16 fighters, AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters and missiles, states the report."China was the country's primary arms supplier from 2012 to 2016, while they also signed agreements with the US for the procurement of F-16 fighters, AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters and missiles."Arms exports from Pakistan are, however, anticipated to grow over the next five years as the nation begins to develop state-of-the-art defence systems such as battle tanks, trainers, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and missile operations.Pakistan allows foreign firms to enter its defence market through foreign military sales (FMS) and joint venture (JV) agreements. Unstable political and social conditions, as well as widespread corruption in the defence procurement programmes, however, make the industry unattractive for foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), adds the report.