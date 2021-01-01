What's new

Pakistan Construction Sector updates.

Pakistan Construction Sector updates.

Cement exports surge 32.4pc in 6 months

The exports of cement from the country witnessed an increase of 32.40 percent during the first half of the ongoing fiscal year against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.


The cement exports from the country were recorded at $17.662 million during July-December (2018-19) against the exports of $16.015 million during July-December (2017-18), showing growth of 32.40 percent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of the commodity however witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.37 percent by going down from the exports of 11,200 metric tons to 11,159 metric tons, according to the data.
 
Land being acquired for marble city

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government is pressing ahead with its plan of establishing a marble city in Buner and is currently engaged in the process of acquiring 1,615 kanals of land at a cost of Rs 745 million. K-P Economic Zones Development and Management Company has been assigned the task.

Sources at the Industries and Production Division pointed out that in order to facilitate transportation of marble in the Buner district, the government had constructed a 6km road at a cost of Rs 27.2 million.

Among potential marble-bearing areas, the Buner district is believed to be the largest marble producing area with estimated potential exceeding 1,700 million tons. The Ministry of Industries has also established a company for value chain development in the marble sector.
 
KARACHI: The three-day ’14th Build Asia Exhibition’ concluded successfully in Karachi, as it facilitated the signing of agreements worth $260 million between many local and foreign companies.

The event, held at the Karachi Expo Centre from December 15 to 17, was the largest exhibition of construction, real estate and housing industry, organised annually by E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan.

Around 70,000 people visited the three-day exhibition where local and foreign companies showcased products related to the construction and housing industries.

Two big companies from China have shown a keen interest in making huge investments in Pakistan. A company, Yuanda Group, has shown its interest to invest in the Prime Minister’s low-cost housing scheme. The company has planned pre-fabricated housings and China speed system for Pakistan, and, in this regard, held meetings with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar.

On the other hand, Zhu Gang, director of another major Chinese group, Liaoning Global Investment, said that China was giving priority to Pakistan in the Asian region, adding that leading Chinese investors were in constant contact with the Pakistani authorities to formulate further cooperation strategies.

Another multibillion-dollar group, Wuai and Yiwu, has shown keen interest to make Pakistan, especially Karachi, a commercial hub in Asia. Chinese wholesale market has intended to make Karachi as display and manufacturing place. In this regard, many businesses leaders from Liaoning Province, China, held discussions with Pakistani authorities.

On the occasion, E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan President Dr Khurshid Nizam said both the leading Chinese companies had shown an interest in utilising local manufacturing with the help of advanced technologies to market the products in Asia and Gulf markets.

The three-day mega event also included forums including CPEC constructions, gems and stone, low-cost housing projects and furniture.

Many foreign companies, including China, Iran and Turkey, showcased their products at the mega event.
 
Pakistan-Chinese Fibre Optic Converts Trade Corridor Into Digital Corridor




Pakistan-Chinese 820-kilometre long fibre optic cable from Rawalpindi to Khunjerab is open for commercial use. The Pakistan-Chinese fibre optic cable project will be a major revenue generator for Pakistan and provide the shortest route for Chinese telecom companies. A spokesperson for the Special Communications Organisations (SCO) said: “The cable would play an important role in keeping China and Pakistan linked with the world. The completion of the project will be a major milestone.” The total expenditure on project amounted to $44 million backed by 85% concessionary loan from the Exim Bank of China. The project is owned by the military-run SCO and its engineering, while the procurement and construction (EPC) contractor are Huawei.

“The Pak-China fibre optic project is the first cross-border contact between the two neighbours. The communication contact will prove to be positive for internet traffic from China to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe,” the spokesperson added. The completion of the project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will transform the trade corridor into a digital corridor. The foundation stone of Pak-China fibre optic cable project was laid in May 2018. Around 18.2 kilometres portion of the cable passes through the federal capital, 466 kilometres in Gilgit-Baltistan, 280 kilometres in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and 47 kilometres in Punjab. The cable reaches Rawalpindi from Khunjerab via Karimabad, Gilgit, Chilas, Babusar Top, Naran, Mansehra, and JaryKas.
 
KARACHI: Centro Ceramico, one of the biggest tile testing laboratories in the world has certified Pakistan’s ‘Stile Porcelain Tiles’ for meeting European and international quality standards.

This certification validates that Stile is manufacturing the highest international quality tiles which are at par in quality with that of top tile manufacturers from Italy and other European countries.

Stile is manufacturing Porcelain and Ceramic tiles of international quality in different sizes and colors, employing the latest technology and state-of-the-art machinery imported from Italy.

“We already have ISO Certification and now with the quality endorsement from Cento Ceramicos highly reputable lab we are proud to manufacture and present European and International standard tiles to our Pakistani consumers”, said CEO Stile Masood Jaffery.

Stile products were tested on three main accounts: dimension and surface quality; physical properties; and chemical properties.

Centro Ceramico, a research and experimentation center for the ceramics industry in Bologna, Italy working since 1976 is accredited by Accredia (accreditation internationally recognised for the Agreement IA – International Accreditation), and is part of High Technology Network – Emilia Romagna Region. In Centro Ceramico’s laboratories, analyses and tests are carried out to meet different customer needs: issues concerning different steps of production cycles of ceramic tiles.

Stile is the brand name of tiles and building materials manufactured and marketed by Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited, which is the first ceramics and porcelain tile manufacturing establishment incorporated in Pakistan in 1978 and is listed in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
 
ISLAMABAD: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) says the outlook for infrastructure construction in Pakistan is neutral but with high uncertainty.

The downward pressure on the rupee as well as cost-push inflation will drive inflationary pressure and increase the cost of construction materials, although the increase may be limited as prices have increased significantly in 2018, according to the first issue of AIIB publication: ‘Asian Infrastructure Finance 2019: Bridging Borders: Infrastructure to Connect Asia and Beyond’.

The AIIB, which was created three years ago with a specific mandate to provide development finance in infrastructure and other productive sectors, in its report says the cost of construction is likely to rise in line with the projected depreciation of the rupee.

In near-term, downward pressure on the exchange rate will drive inflationary pressure and increase the cost of construction materials – cost-push inflation is gathering momentum and the upward influence on import price inflation from a weaker rupee-dollar exchange rate s becoming more evident in the general level of prices.

Road construction would be less affected by currency uncertainty as the raw materials for highway projects are mainly machinery needs to be imported. In 2019, most projects will focus on transport and energy, with the energy sector primarily driven by China-Pakistan cooperation. These are largely power sector projects along the corridor.

The government had proposed Rs1.03 trillion in PSDP for 2018-19 budget, 62 per cent of which is to be spent on infrastructure, with the largest allocation to roads. However, it remains to be seen whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF )financial assistance will affect budget implementations.

The report says that ongoing development through cooperation with China – with a total project value of $62 billion – singles that infrastructure development will remain a key economic driver. However, it is unclear whether Pakistan will adopt IMF programme. Should the IMF programme be adopted, it is possible that IMF evaluation will require greater austerity measures, which may affect planned expenditure, the report says.

An increase in long-term borrowing costs is expected in the next 12 months due to interest rate pressure and monetary policy announcements by the Pakistani central bank. The new Pakistani government is in talks with the IMF to stabilise its economy.

Although the government bond market in Pakistan is sizable, the comparatively meager size of corporate issuances indicates the lack of depth in the country’s debt market.
 
Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

03 Feb 2021






ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said banks have allocated Rs378 billion – five percent of their total loan portfolio – for the low-cost housing scheme.
Addressing a news conference after a cabinet meeting, Faraz said the cabinet was given a briefing on activities in the construction industry.

According to him, the government will not construct houses under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme itself but will act as a facilitator for those who do not own houses due to low incomes. He said there were different kinds of hurdles such as difficulties in getting approval of NOC and maps as well as other permissions, adding that the government had taken measures to simplify the NOC procedures.

According to him, facilitating the construction sector will not just let the poor segments of society make houses for themselves but will also boost the economy.

He said the government has introduced a system to complete all the processes in a short period – from 30 days to three months – depending on areas in big cities, adding that banks would allocate Rs378 billion – five percent of their total loan portfolio – for low-cost housing scheme and the “low-costing housing loans is also a reasonable five percent for a five-marla house”.

The government has successfully cleared foreclosure law from the court and limit of low-cost housing is Rs35 lac (3.5 million) including the cost of land.

A boost to construction industry would put in motion more than 40 allied industries and create new employment opportunities.

He said that under Naya Pakistan two cities are being constructed, - Bundle Island and the Ravi Urban.
The Ministry of Housing’s 11 pending projects have been reactivated and 35,725 units would be constructed with a cost of Rs140 billion, the minister said and added that the ongoing six projects comprising 21,377 units are being constructed with a Rs210 billion cost and the cost of 14 projects of 54,061 units is Rs 272 billion. The reactivated projects would be completed by June 2021.

He said 153,646 and 229,295 units costing Rs657 billion and Rs830 billion, respectively, will be completed by December 2021, he added.

The minister said that housing industry had been activated whose greater impact would be on overall economic activities.

The minister said the federal cabinet deliberated on a campaign against the land mafia and the minister for railways has been directed to recover railways land from illegal occupants.

He said that occupation of land by land grabbers creates a sense of insecurity among those living abroad and at home.

“We have to take strict measure so that people should not be concerned about their land, he added.

The minister said the present government believes in freedom of press as the media is important source for communicating the government message and performance to the people, and added that opposition parties have opposed the law for the protection of media persons.

Shibli said the PM has condemned the “culture of protocols and extra security staff” and also directed the ministers to stop such protocols.

Replying to questions, he said the opposition parties must be asked that “January 31 has gone and their resignations have not been submitted”.

He further stated that the prime minister chairs weekly meetings on inflation, and adding that the prices of some commodities have declined. He, however, acknowledged that the prices of imported goods, whether edible oil or petrol, are on the higher side.

“The government does not want any no-go areas,” said the minister in response to a question about a road that has been blocked in the federal capital. He added the government has approached the Supreme Court for guidance on whether the Senate election could be held through open ballot or show of hands to ensure transparency as all the political parties have been complaining, some in the past, about use of money in the senate elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
 
