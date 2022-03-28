Pakistan: Constraints of democracy

Dear moderators,



Four and a half military coups (the fifth was a semi-coup through a proxy politician), yet Pakistani generals complain of constraints of democracy, politics, bureaucracy, corruption and liberalism. And they complain as if no other country face these problems and only Pakistan has politicians, corruption, liberals and left-wingers. 70 years should have been enough to find ways around these obstacles but the complaints are continuing. What actually happens there?



Same old mistakes are repeatedly repeated, again and again. Sabotage by politicians isn't a new thing to Pakistan. Why periodically complain about politicians every 10-15 years?



Performance by Pakistan's military dictatorship has been similarly abysmal. Many of the following failures happened during strong authoritarian rule:



* 1965: Failed attempt to take Kashmir.



* 1971: A clear debacle.



* 1980s Sikh insurgency in Indian Punjab: Either a lost opportunity or a futile endeavor to begin with that shouldn't have been undertaken in the first place.



* 1990s: Three decades long Kashmir insurgency that didn't bear fruit.



* 1999: Withdrawal from Kargil but no lesson learnt about political interference.



* 2000s: War on terrorism caused damage to Pakistani lives, economy and reputation.



* 2013-15: Harmful project of CPEC thrust on Pakistan.



And Pakistani agencies have a history of not learning anything from experience. So many events (listed above), so many decades and Pakistani establishment is still in the process of searching a strategy, giving it euphemisms like long haul and such.



Meanwhile, Pakistani netizens reinforced the hogwash of USA, Europe, Russia and Israel backing and supporting India, though it was NEVER exactly the case. It is like the Aesop's fable of boy crying wolf. The meaning of the proverb 'boy crying wolf' is that to make false claims, with the result that subsequent true claims are disbelieved. For years - if not for decades - Pakistani netizens propagated the myth of West and Russia backing India. And one day the analysts found that something unprecedented happened. Those countries had really started to do that (back India)! By this pattern, some of those netizens would chorus that even China backed India for 80 years.