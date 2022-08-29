What's new

Pakistan considering opening trade with India

Zhukov

Zhukov

Oct 26, 2009
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Just to save there own monoplies, Some Business tycoons dont allow normal trade relations with neighbors. And purposefully link it with Rivalry with India.
Mutual trade will bring in competetion and over pricing will be challenged. Old inefficient buisness will get a run for there money. And new businessmen with innovative solutions and effeciency will emerge. Thats how whole developed world gor developed. And opposite to it, Protectionist went to dogs( So called Eastern block)
They are a market of 1 billion people plus. I can only imagine the amount of demand our products can get considering they are also not technically advanced economy.
With China it is almost totally one way trade.
 
Wood

Wood

Mar 30, 2013
Country
India
Location
Canada
lightoftruth said:
Its not a bad decision,

looking at their economic situation trade with India should have been opened much earlier.
The proximity of Indian Punjab to Pakistani Punjab will make it a good deal for both sides because of less transport cost.
 

