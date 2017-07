In April this year, India had requested Islamabad to facilitate visas for Jadhav’s parents who wish to travel to Pakistan to meet him.Jadhav, a Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) operative, was arrested on March 3 last year during a counter-intelligence operation from the Mashkel area of Balochistan.He was sentenced to death earlier this year for espionage and involvement in terror activities in the country.Zakaria, meanwhile, deplored that India has imposed strict restrictions on the grant of medical visa to Pakistani national,reported.He said India’s belligerence poses a serious threat to regional stability and condemned frequent ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).“Indian forces committed 542 LoC violations in 2017 so far in which at least 18 civilians embraced martyrdom,” he told a weekly press briefing.The spokesperson urged the United Nations to address this issue and help resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute. “Pakistan believes in resolution of all issues through dialogue,” he said.