Pakistan considering banning Imran Khan's party - minister

Pakistan considering banning Imran Khan's party - minister​

By Asif Shahzad
May 24, 202312:43 PM GMT+3:30Updated 2 hours ago

[1/2] Photo d'archives: L'ancien Premier ministre pakistanais Imran Khan fait des gestes en s'adressant aux membres des médias à sa résidence de Lahore, au Pakistan. /Photo prise le 18 mai 2023/REUTERS/Mohsin Raza


ISLAMABAD, May 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan is considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party for attacking the state, the defence minister said on Wednesday, a decision likely to enrage his supporters and exacerbate his confrontation with the military establishment.

The former cricket star is embroiled in the latest, critical phase of a decades old rivalry between civilian politicians and the powerful military, which has ruled directly or overseen governments throughout Pakistan's history.
The face-off has brought widespread protests by Khan's supporters, raising new fears about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had attacked the "very basis of state", which could not be tolerated.

"It is under consideration to ban PTI," he said, adding the parliament would have to give final approval for a government decision to ban the party.
The minister referred to Khan's protesting supporters who this month attacked military installations, including army headquarters, and government buildings.

Khan, or a PTI spokesperson, were not immediately available for comment.

Khan became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, though both sides denied it at the time. The military saw Khan, with his conservative, nationalist agenda, as likely to ensure the protection of its interests.

But Khan later fell out with the generals after being seen as having tried to interfere in key promotions in the security sphere, and he was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in 2022.

Khan, 70, has since then been campaigning for a snap general election, rallying supporters across the country, but the prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected the call for an election before one is due late this year.
Khan is also facing corruption charges that he has dismissed as being cooked in a bid to banish him from politics.

Khan was detained on May 9 in connection with the charges, sparking the protests by his supporters and their attacks on the military facilities.

Khan was later freed on bail.

Anti-graft agency investigators questioned him for about three hours on Tuesday.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Toby Chopra
IK's approach to show his innocence was wrong from the day first. Polarizing Pakistan is not in interest of this Islamic country.

Even if he was right, his trust in Americans destroyed him. With all respects to his followers and fans, i prefer to see him brought under control. Morsi, Khan, Mosaddegh etc. They despite being popular, trusted the wrong guy.
 
Khan should escape while there is still time. He should lead protest from outside Pakistan, if he is arrested and put under house arrest the movement will die down in a few weeks.
 
lollllllllllll .... why you Indian still obsess with Nawaz Sharif and family or Zardari and family. ........
 
I doubt it.

Khawaja has incessantly maintained that the 'establishment' isn't going to enforce an emergency or declare PTI as a terrorist group.

Why would they?

PTI is done. Finished. The ticket holders are being forced to abandon the party and the big ol' Shireen Mazari - a real lousy former HR minister who did nothing for women rights, BTW - is just the beginning.

Soon, we will conduct general elections. Let PTI win a couple of seats here and there to give Imran Kahn a pacifier, and everything will be all nice and dandy once again!

Okay, everything won't be all 'nice and dandy' but at least the tempers wouldn't be so high! And there's always a chance that Imran Khan will mend ties with the "establishment" and then everyone will go back to being pro-army, heh!
 
Not possible,

satiya gaye ho kia?
 
Indian media/public do not like your Army due to our own history with you. So even if IK may be anti-India, but he is a democratically elected leader who will have a more favorable opinion from the Indian press than anyone supported by Army.
 

