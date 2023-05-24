Pakistan considering banning Imran Khan's party - minister​

I doubt it.



Khawaja has incessantly maintained that the 'establishment' isn't going to enforce an emergency or declare PTI as a terrorist group.



Why would they?



PTI is done. Finished. The ticket holders are being forced to abandon the party and the big ol' Shireen Mazari - a real lousy former HR minister who did nothing for women rights, BTW - is just the beginning.



Soon, we will conduct general elections. Let PTI win a couple of seats here and there to give Imran Kahn a pacifier, and everything will be all nice and dandy once again!



Okay, everything won't be all 'nice and dandy' but at least the tempers wouldn't be so high! And there's always a chance that Imran Khan will mend ties with the "establishment" and then everyone will go back to being pro-army, heh!