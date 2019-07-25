Pakistan conquering America

ShazzadAhmedMahdi
If Pakistan were to plan an invasion of America. How would the scenario play out and would it be successful or have any chance of succeeding in any way?
If Pakistan were to plan an invasion of America. How would the scenario play out and would it be successful or have any chance of succeeding in any way?

How is Pakistan going to get their men and equipment to the other side of the planet in significant quantity?
We're going to fly PIA to Mexico and then jump the border with the rest of the immigrants. Setup little businesses, restaurants and 7-11s to supply the troops, uber and taxis to drive them around. We'll use coalition support funds to buy the weapons from the local Walmart, vote republican and support the NRA to keep the flow of guns going.How is Pakistan going to get their men and equipment to the other side of the planet in significant quantity?
No.
that's not an invasion. That would be East India Company Part IIWe're going to fly PIA to Mexico and then jump the border with the rest of the immigrants. Setup little businesses, restaurants and 7-11s to supply the troops, uber and taxis to drive them around. We'll use coalition support funds to buy the weapons from the local Walmart, vote republican and support the NRA to keep the flow of guns going.
Also will smuggle and sell Afghan H pretending to be Mexican cartel - to fund the war.
All planned out.
ignore the indian false flagger.How is Pakistan going to get their men and equipment to the other side of the planet in significant quantity?
There are only a very few countries with this ability...and for those it is difficult. Only the US has a network of bases and facilities to handle this. Even then the US relies heavily on stockpiled forward positioned assets to speed up the process.
You're a genius you must be some Ghengis Khan or Khalid Bin Waleed in the making
Also will smuggle and sell Afghan H pretending to be Mexican cartel - to fund the war.
All planned out.
I think its an awesome creative thread to see what ideas would work at best in such a scenario
Nothing is impossible remember the Bedouin Arabs took over the Persian and Roman empires and Bedouins were like the Taliban of today and Persians were like Europe
There are only a very few countries with this ability...and for those it is difficult. Only the US has a network of bases and facilities to handle this. Even then the US relies heavily on stockpiled forward positioned assets to speed up the process.
The desert arabs were literally afghan sandle level against the Roman Empire and Persian empire who were literally the size of Europe of today in armed capability and numbers tooPakistan does not have the military capability nor the economic capacity to carry out such an invasion.
The military strength of Pakistan is no where near comparable to that of the United States.
There have been major upsets in world history. Arabs conquering Rome, British conquering India. Afghans destroying the British and Soviet Union alsothat's not an invasion. That would be East India Company Part II
If you are talking about militarily then US seldom invades alone but with an alliance of proxies or alliance members. Pakistan has neither and no country has the bottle to partner or invade. It's a funny concept because the Mexicans and South Indians are invading the US at the moment through legal and illegal immigration and without the use of force.
There are only a very few countries with this ability...and for those it is difficult. Only the US has a network of bases and facilities to handle this. Even then the US relies heavily on stockpiled forward positioned assets to speed up the process.
7/11 Version and the Indians will cry we taking their position.that's not an invasion. That would be East India Company Part II
Both sides were riding horses and camels. It didn’t require much effort. We in a different ball game than 1,400 years ago. Step out of the fantasy, if the US state feels threatened they have enough Nukes to blow this earth 20x over.The desert arabs were literally afghan sandle level against the Roman Empire and Persian empire who were literally the size of Europe of today in armed capability and numbers too
There have been major upsets in world history. Arabs conquering Rome, British conquering India. Afghans destroying the British and Soviet Union also
R u sure u selected the right secttion ? Its not stupid and funny ...If Pakistan were to plan an invasion of America. How would the scenario play out and would it be successful or have any chance of succeeding in any way?
It is not necessary to invade a country to win or dominate it.If Pakistan were to plan an invasion of America. How would the scenario play out and would it be successful or have any chance of succeeding in any way?
Nukes are overrated, literally everybody has them and nukes need the right delivery systems and timing to work. You think they're going to hiroshima the area for trying7/11 Version and the Indians will cry we taking their position.
Also you might want to look at Americas weaknesses, yes America is surrounded by water but that can also be a weakness too, which means anything that happens in America has no way of being settled down quick since America is too far away from the old world for any assistance.7/11 Version and the Indians will cry we taking their position.
Mexican and south indians are not invading, they're just making whites upset. Literally you can start and fund a proxy race war in America between whites and blacks by funding the blacks to just have them fight internally within all day.If you are talking about militarily then US seldom invades alone but with an alliance of proxies or alliance members. Pakistan has neither and no country has the bottle to partner or invade. It's a funny concept because the Mexicans and South Indians are invading the US at the moment through legal and illegal immigration and without the use of force.