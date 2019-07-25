Pakistan conquering America

PakFactor said: 7/11 Version and the Indians will cry we taking their position.









Both sides were riding horses and camels. It didn’t require much effort. We in a different ball game than 1,400 years ago. Step out of the fantasy, if the US state feels threatened they have enough Nukes to blow this earth 20x over. Click to expand...

khansaheeb said: If you are talking about militarily then US seldom invades alone but with an alliance of proxies or alliance members. Pakistan has neither and no country has the bottle to partner or invade. It's a funny concept because the Mexicans and South Indians are invading the US at the moment through legal and illegal immigration and without the use of force. Click to expand...

Nukes are overrated, literally everybody has them and nukes need the right delivery systems and timing to work. You think they're going to hiroshima the area for tryingAlso you might want to look at Americas weaknesses, yes America is surrounded by water but that can also be a weakness too, which means anything that happens in America has no way of being settled down quick since America is too far away from the old world for any assistance.Mexican and south indians are not invading, they're just making whites upset. Literally you can start and fund a proxy race war in America between whites and blacks by funding the blacks to just have them fight internally within all day.I think the only logical scenario would be an in group war between the American population likes whites vs blacks or something