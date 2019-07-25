Pakistan conquering America

What's new

If Pakistan were to plan an invasion of America. How would the scenario play out and would it be successful or have any chance of succeeding in any way?
 
How is Pakistan going to get their men and equipment to the other side of the planet in significant quantity?

There are only a very few countries with this ability...and for those it is difficult. Only the US has a network of bases and facilities to handle this. Even then the US relies heavily on stockpiled forward positioned assets to speed up the process.

For aircraft you'll need pre-staged refueling tankers to get your fighter jets over the ocean. Then you need a base nearby to land and reload.

For the army you'll need blue water heavy transport ships to move tanks - with escorts.

It isn't that simple.
 
Pakistan does not have the military capability nor the economic capacity to carry out such an invasion.

The military strength of Pakistan is no where near comparable to that of the United States.
 
We're going to fly PIA to Mexico and then jump the border with the rest of the immigrants. Setup little businesses, restaurants and 7-11s to supply the troops, uber and taxis to drive them around. We'll use coalition support funds to buy the weapons from the local Walmart, vote republican and support the NRA to keep the flow of guns going.

Also will smuggle and sell Afghan H pretending to be Mexican cartel - to fund the war.

All planned out.
 
that's not an invasion. That would be East India Company Part II :D
ignore the indian false flagger.
 
You're a genius you must be some Ghengis Khan or Khalid Bin Waleed in the making
I think its an awesome creative thread to see what ideas would work at best in such a scenario
Nothing is impossible remember the Bedouin Arabs took over the Persian and Roman empires and Bedouins were like the Taliban of today and Persians were like Europe
 
The desert arabs were literally afghan sandle level against the Roman Empire and Persian empire who were literally the size of Europe of today in armed capability and numbers too
There have been major upsets in world history. Arabs conquering Rome, British conquering India. Afghans destroying the British and Soviet Union also
 
If you are talking about militarily then US seldom invades alone but with an alliance of proxies or alliance members. Pakistan has neither and no country has the bottle to partner or invade. It's a funny concept because the Mexicans and South Indians are invading the US at the moment through legal and illegal immigration and without the use of force.
 
7/11 Version and the Indians will cry we taking their position.

Both sides were riding horses and camels. It didn’t require much effort. We in a different ball game than 1,400 years ago. Step out of the fantasy, if the US state feels threatened they have enough Nukes to blow this earth 20x over.
 
It is not necessary to invade a country to win or dominate it.

Now, Invasion or war means lot of men and material loss on both sides. And there is no guarantee even for a very powerful invader to succeed.

Now if a nation wants to stand out in global arena the it should excel every area.

1, 2 Economy
1, 2 Technology
3, 4 Religion, Culture and tradition Influence
3, 4 Diplomatic Influence
5 Military Power.

If Pakistan wishes to stand out as a world leading nation,

(1) first foremost requirement is to eliminate treason and corruption among our ranks.
(2) Then this nation must focus on its economy,
(3) development of high tech industrial and civic infrastructure,
(4) research and technology,
(5) powerful media and
(6) strong military.
 
Nukes are overrated, literally everybody has them and nukes need the right delivery systems and timing to work. You think they're going to hiroshima the area for trying
Also you might want to look at Americas weaknesses, yes America is surrounded by water but that can also be a weakness too, which means anything that happens in America has no way of being settled down quick since America is too far away from the old world for any assistance.
Mexican and south indians are not invading, they're just making whites upset. Literally you can start and fund a proxy race war in America between whites and blacks by funding the blacks to just have them fight internally within all day.
I think the only logical scenario would be an in group war between the American population likes whites vs blacks or something
 
