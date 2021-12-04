What's new

Pakistan confirms first case of Omicron variant

Web Desk
December 09, 2021


Pakistan on Thursday reported the first case of COVID Omicron variant.

According to Sindh Health Department, a private hospital in Karachi reported the first case of the variant in a female patient.

The health department disclosed that the patient had arrived in Pakistan from abroad, adding that they were verifying her travel history.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that so far 57 countries of the world have reported the new variant of the COVID-19 that was first detected in South Africa.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had imposed a complete ban on inbound travel from Category C countries amid the threat of the spread of new Covid-19 Omicron variant to Pakistan.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response reviewed the prevailing Covid situation across the globe and revised the policy for categorisation of air travel and the Cat C list.
 
