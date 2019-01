Pakistan confers Saudi Army Chief with Order of Excellence award

President Arif Alvi confers the Chief of General Staff of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Bin Ragad Al-Rowaily, with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence) military award on Tuesday.

Islamabad attaches great importance to its unique relations with Riyadh, President Alvi says