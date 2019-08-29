Pakistan conducts successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, said military’s media wing.



According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers.





Earlier this month, Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-3, a surface-to- surface ballistic missile, having range of 2750 Kilometers, reported ISPR on Wednesday.



The test aimed at revalidating “various design & tech parameters of weapon system,” said the official statement.



President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists and engineers