What's new

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi

ASKardar

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
589
1
1,266
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, said military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356966931136458753

Earlier this month, Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-3, a surface-to- surface ballistic missile, having range of 2750 Kilometers, reported ISPR on Wednesday.

The test aimed at revalidating “various design & tech parameters of weapon system,” said the official statement.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists and engineers.

Link: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-...ng-launch-of-ghaznavi-ballistic-missile-video
 
Last edited:
Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
9,655
50
20,738
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Routine test nothing new or surprising..... Pakistan test Ghaznavi every year in Janurar/Feb... last year tested on 23 Jan...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Max
Pakistan successfully tests night launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi: ISPR
12 13 14 15 16 17
Replies
250
Views
43K
Ruhnama
Ruhnama
I
Ghaznavi nuclear missile a weak symbolic response to K-4 launch: Experts
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
Yaseen1
Yaseen1
ACE OF THE AIR
History of Pakistan Missile Technology
Replies
14
Views
5K
Hellfire
H
HAIDER
Pakistan conducts training launch of short-range missile
Replies
3
Views
1K
Parhlo
Parhlo
Devil Soul
Army chief briefs PM about security situation
Replies
1
Views
818
CENTCOM
CENTCOM

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom