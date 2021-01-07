What's new

Pakistan conducts a successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System

Areesh said:
MLRS with enhanced range. More than A 100
yaap more than 120 KM A-100, so the question is

Is it the version of enhance range version of A-100 and IF it is then Why increase the range to just 20 KM ... ??

OR Is it derived from Nasar Missile which in its final version have range of 70 KM and as we are aware that Nuclear warhead of Nasr was supposedly heavier then other conventional warhead so by converting warhead of Nasar Missile to lighter conventional warhead is the basis of new MLRS .... ????

BUT in any case indigenous MLRS was in work from some time in fact I think from more than 5 years or so .... so this disclosure is a welcome development
 
So s400 or any anti aircraft missile cannot be placed near 150 km of border range.

This is also good for hitting airbases near border
 
