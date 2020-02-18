/ Register

  • Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Air Launched Cruise Missile “Ra’ad-II”.

Discussion in 'Pakistan Strategic Forces' started by Amavous, Feb 18, 2020 at 2:41 PM.

  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:41 PM #1
    Amavous

    Amavous FULL MEMBER

    According to ARY news, Pakistan successfully tested RAAD II cruise missile today.

    Updates incoming, Will update soon

     
    Last edited: Feb 18, 2020 at 2:46 PM
  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:42 PM #2
    Haris Ali2140

    Haris Ali2140 SENIOR MEMBER

    Which platform???
     
  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:43 PM #3
    Syed Hammad Ahmed

    Syed Hammad Ahmed SENIOR MEMBER

    Range is being stated as 600km
     
  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:43 PM #4
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    RAAD II means 550 KM
     
  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:44 PM #5
    Syed Hammad Ahmed

    Syed Hammad Ahmed SENIOR MEMBER

    Mirage

    600km coming in News
     
  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:46 PM #6
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    How is RAAD 2 different to RAAD 1?
     
  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM #7
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM #8
    Syed Hammad Ahmed

    Syed Hammad Ahmed SENIOR MEMBER

    No need for buying ALCM from foreign countries. Upgrade what u have
     
  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM #9
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    RAAD 1 has 350 KM Range and RAAD II has 600 KM range
     
  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:48 PM #10
    HRK

    HRK PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    4.JPG 3.JPG 2.JPG
     
  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:49 PM #11
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Last question, do we know if it can be carried by the JF17 now?
     
  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:49 PM #12
    Syed Hammad Ahmed

    Syed Hammad Ahmed SENIOR MEMBER

  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:49 PM #13
    HRK

    HRK PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:50 PM #14
    Mentee

    Mentee SENIOR MEMBER

    They launched it by a Mirage but then it's Raad ll :woot: congrats to our nerds for making us achieve a terrific indeginous and credible stand off weaponry
     
    Last edited: Feb 18, 2020 at 2:57 PM
  Feb 18, 2020 at 2:50 PM #15
    bananarepublic

    bananarepublic FULL MEMBER

    Ok so now we have a ALCM with 600km range that can target both land and sea targets .
    So now our navy has harba,zarb and now raad.
     
