Pakistan condemns Indian Defence Minister's provocative remarks

Sep 26, 2018
Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the unwarranted, gratuitous and provocative comments made by the Indian Defence Minister at an event in New Delhi on December 12, questioning established historical facts, levelling unfounded allegations in the context of terrorism, and hurling threats against Pakistan.

In response to media queries on the remarks made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that it is the BJP’s special forte to misrepresent history, resort to revisionism and delusional thinking, and indulge in false bravado.

“Such discourse is particularly evident whenever elections in key States in India are approaching,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the timing of the Indian defence minister’s provocative rhetoric is, therefore, not surprising as the BJP-RSS combine is desperate to win elections in Uttar Pradesh and other States, typically inciting hyper nationalism and seeking to advance the extremist ‘Hindutva’ agenda.

Asim Iftikhar said that the Indian defence minister’s chest-thumping and war-mongering is nothing but further evidence of India’s irresponsible behavior and its relentless belligerence towards Pakistan.

Regarding the issue of terrorism, the international community is well aware of how the Hindutva-inspired regime in India is carrying out State-terrorism against the Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said.

In November last year, Pakistan also presented a comprehensive dossier with irrefutable evidence of the Indian government’s planning, aiding, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan, he added.

The FO Spokesperson said that the world is aware that Pakistan is fully capable of thwarting India’s aggressive designs.

“We have demonstrated our resolve and capability in this regard including in the recent past,” he added.

Pakistan condemns Indian Defence Minister's provocative remarks

Such discourse is particularly evident whenever elections in key States in India are approaching
FO censures Indian defence minister for threatening Pakistan

Pakistan strongly condemns the unwarranted, gratuitous, and provocative comments, FO spokesperson says
