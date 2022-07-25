What's new

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister | July 2022

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

July 25, 2022
17919634751658716880.jpg


Pakistan has completely rejected and strongly condemned the unwarranted and totally unacceptable comments made by the Indian Defence Minister at a recent event in Jammu.
In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the Indian Minister in his remarks distorted the well-established historical facts about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, levelled baseless allegations and hurled threats against Pakistan.
He said this is not the first time that a senior Indian politician has tried to cast aspersions on the legitimate, indigenous and just freedom struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
However, he said provocative statements by Indian political figures cannot alter the reality.
The Spokesperson said India needs a reminder from history that the Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute that remains on the agenda of the United Nations and its solution lies in the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
He said Pakistan will always continue to lend all possible support to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle to attain their right to self-determination




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551397523574620163





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551294325539086338




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551416904673378307





@AZ1 is a fake tweets poster and supported by Youthia Staff/Mods and all youthia then jerk on fake things.

Pervaiz Elahi Punjab k dako ly liye aur establishment ka paalto, jo PTI ki napies change ker ker k thak gya tha.

PTI ab usi adalat ky pass ja rahay jinko galian detay hain aur judges ko "b!tches of riches kehtay hain"

IK/PTI ky saaath double game ho rahi hai.

