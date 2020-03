Islamabad: The government of Pakistan has decided to close its airspace for two weeks amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to details, in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to suspend international flight operation for two weeks in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, Coronavirus.Following the decision, no international flight would be operational for two weeks in the country.The decision will come into effect from Saturday night, 8pm and flight operation will remain suspended till two weeks.Earlier, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to suspend all international flights in wake of Coronavirus pandemic.Pakistan is witnessing an alarming increase in Coronavirus cases where the number has crossed 500 in a matter of three weeks. Three people belonging to Karachi, Mardan and Hangu succumbed to the disease while three others have recovered.Globally, more than 11,000 people have died and around 250,000 are said to be infected as Coronavirus spreads to 176 countries.The epicenter of the outbreak has now shifted from China to Europe, which is witnessing a rapid rise in Coronavirus cases in Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Sweden.SOURCE: http://gnnhd.tv/index.php/Pakistan/14839-1584730800