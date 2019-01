Pakistan Close to Discovering a Gas Reservoir as Large as Sui Field: Minister Petroleum

Pakistan to Build Underground Gas Storage Reservoirs to Avoid Future Crisis: Report



“Right now, they are at a depth of 1900 feet. The well has a depth of 5500 feet, hence it’s ultra-deep exploration, which will give its first good news in March or April,” it read.



The new reservoir of gas is anticipated to yield 3 to 8 trillion cubic feet (TCF), which is as big as Sui gas reserves. This is estimated to be 25-40 percent of Pakistan’s total gas reserves.



This is a joint venture of ENI, Exxon Mobil, OGDCL, and PPL to spud Kekra-I well in Indus G Block and the project cost is estimated to be $75 million.





Currently, 225 people are working on the site, but after exploration, it may generate hundreds of thousands of jobs.



In case of a successful discovery, which seems very likely, Pakistan can use this gas for the next 25 to 30 years.



Exxon Mobil is expected to explore more wells after this in the Indus G Block. The minister has also asked the leading Gas and Oil Company for onshore exploration.



Via: Pakistan Observer