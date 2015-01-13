Pakistan claims diplomatic victory at SCO after Ajit Doval walks out.

When representatives of various countries conducted a test call before the SCO meet, the Indian representatives saw the map in the background. Soon after this, they reported this to Moscow (which is also hosting the meet). However, after reporting to Islamabad, Moscow overruled the issue and continued with the SCO.
Not sure if this can be called as useless politicization of SCO similar to how it happens at SAARC. However, Pakistan will continue to defend Kashmir's sovereignty and their right of self-determination. For now, Islamabad is claiming that it is a diplomatic win for them.
Source: Ajit Doval Walkout: Pakistan claims diplomatic win.
Moeed Yousuf (PM's Advisor on National Security) stated:
In a reply, he added:I highlighted that unilateral & illegal actions in an internationally recognized disputed territory of IIOJK is a threat to regional peace & prosperity. I also apprised counterparts of Pak’s deep commitment to peace in Afghanistan through an Afghan led & owned peace process.
Twitter thread:Bizzarely, my Indian counterpart chose to walk out of Pakistan and Russia's speech. Left a bad taste at a forum whose whole spirit is cooperation.
