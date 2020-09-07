Pakistan Claim Junagadh in the Indian State of Gujarat. A Disputed Land

Oscar said: While i do not disagree that Junagardh is a senseless cause that is now a good ploy to troll India, the plebiscite being conducted by the GoI removes ANY and ALL credibility to it. Click to expand...

No one is going to take that argument seriously.If Pak starts trolling India on such things, then India will reciprocate. For example, if Pak starts talking about Khalistan, we will talk about making Lahore the capital of Khalistan by saying, "Why should the Sikhs be happy with only 1/3rd of Punjab?"For 'trolling' to have an effect, even the people involved in those territories should have the motive to 'troll' too. There are warlords in Balochistan, Afghanistan and Iran who want to see a country for Balochs. That's where the threat to the Pak establishment will come from. Whereas there is no one in Gujarat who is interested in a free country for the Gujaratis let alone joining with Pak, there is no political or armed threat to India from within West India. Bringing it up will have no effect.Modi bringing Balochistan into the Indo-Pak equation was an extremely clever move. It put Pak on the back-foot. And if that worked, how long before India talks about redrawing the Durand Line for the Pashtuns?Trolling should put the establishment in a tizzy, not simply amuse them.With India having achieved more global diplomatic power than Pakistan, playing the trolling game will obviously become more dangerous for Pakistan.