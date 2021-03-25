Pakistan Civil Aviation | Information & News.

Installation of brand new Thales RealitySeven B777 Full Flight Simulator purchased by PIA has begun at PIA Training Centre (PTC) in Karachi.
Here's a set of photos sent by First Officer Aroosh Naqvi (forum member AN). The photos show PIA Boeing 777 full flight simulator being installed at PTC in Karachi.
In June 2009, PIA signed an agreement with Thales for the purchase of a new Boeing 777-300ER Full Flight Simulator (FFS) Level D and associated options.
Thales’s new RealitySeven FFS is based on a modular design, with a common core element independent of the aircraft type. Different aircraft modules can effectively be ‘swapped’ out, as a customer’s fleet or training business needs change, without the entire simulator needing to be replaced and without the need for further investment.
Presently PIA has nine Boeing 777 aircraft in its fleet.
Question mark over CAA performance PIA plane hits bird at Islamabad airport
10/14/2011
KARACHI, Oct 13: A PIA aircraft that was hit by a bird while taking off from airport in the federal capital on Thursday morning was called back immediately after the incident, but as the damage was not serious the plane was allowed to proceed to the United Kingdom.
PIA Managing Director Nadeem Yusufzai told a media briefing on Thursday that the incident in Islamabad took the total number of such accidents involving the airline`s aircraft this year to 59, of which 51 occurred in the country. This put a question mark on the performance of the Civil Aviation Authoritywhich was supposed to keep the skies near the airports clear for the aircraft.
Despite repeated requests made by Dawn, CAA`s spokesman Pervez George did not provide the total number of bird hits occurring inside the country. The 51 incidents were those in which PIA`s aircraft were involved and there were several other local and foreign airlines operating in the country and their aircraft must also have been hit by birds.
The PIA chief said that flight PK 791 had taken off from Islamabad airport, but soon afterwards it was hit by a bird. So the aircraft was immediately called back.
After checking it was found that no major damage was done to the aircraft and, therefore, it was allowed to proceed to Birmingham.
He said that bird-hit cases had become a routine matter at the country`s airports. He said that such incidents were not only posing a threat to the safety of passengers but also damaging the aircraft.
According to him, the damages caused by birds vary, depending of the place where the hit is made. If the bird hits the aircraft`s body the impact could be negligible. But if the bird hits the engine, the accident could be fatal.
Source: DAWN
this bird strike issue needs to be addressed immediately, it costs PIA 500 Million Rs annually for repairing this. If the bird gets into the engines, it could be a lot of trouble and costly, also resulting in flights being delayed and inconvenience to the passengers.