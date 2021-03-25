Pakistan Civil Aviation | Information & News.

saw on GEO news that 9 PIA aircraft are grounded as of this very moment, what is the authenticity of this?



And a new low for PIA, a B-747 on Hajj duty, was inspected by Saudi Authorities and they found out that the emergency lights and systems aboard the A/C were faulty, and have prohibited the entry of the A/C into Saudi airspace in the future.



These issues should be taken seriously by the PIA management, or else , it could lead to a total disaster for PIA.