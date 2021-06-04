Pakistan China Trade

What's new

Mar 21, 2007
Pakistan
United States
Pakistan sees nearly 70% rise in exports to China

Pakistan recorded nearly 70% increase in exports to China in the first quarter of 2021, an official said.
"Impressive figures of Pakistan's exports to China in 1st quarter of year 2021. $888 million as compared to 2020' Q1 $526 million. An increase of 69%," Moin ul Haque, Pakistan's ambassador to China, said on Twitter.
Haque praised his team for, encouraging for more: "Let us keep this momentum to achieve a historic record in 2021."
 
