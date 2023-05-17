What's new

Pakistan China scientific and technological cooperation

Cooperation centre in Beijing to facilitate China-Pakistan Science and Technology partnerships​

May 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan needs scientific and technological cooperation from China through moderation of industry by using technology and innovation, biodiversity and climate change, and disaster mitigation and prevention.

These views were expressed by Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science and Technology Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, while speaking at the first international seminar on the theme of ‘China-Pakistan Science and Technology Enterprises Cooperation’ held at the China-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation Centre in Beijing on Monday.

The Zhongguancun Belt and Road Industrial Promotion Association (ZBRA) and the Embassy of Pakistan in China co-hosted the seminar where more than 30 renowned science and technology organisations, both public and private, participated, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

The Science and Technology Counsellor pointed out that there is great potential for scientific and technological cooperation between China and Pakistan in diverse fields such as emerging technologies, advanced and new materials, green energy technologies, digital economy, smart cities, minerals and natural resources, and modernization of agriculture through technology.

He said that Pakistan needs food processing technologies, herbal medicines, ocean sciences, transport and highway technologies, space sciences, aeronautics and aerospace, medical technologies, drug discovery, and vaccine development on the fast track.

“The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are focusing on promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, encouraging people-to-people exchanges, establishing joint research laboratories, cooperating on the establishment of technology and hi-tech parks, facilitating technology transfer initiatives, promoting quality scientific research in new and high-tech, enhancing innovation capacity through joint R&D, establishing institutional linkages, initiating cooperation on STEM education and science popularisation, and establishing an international think tank for S&T and economic development,” he added.

Khan Muhammad proposed that a coordination committee comprising representatives from ZBRA, the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, MoST China, MoST Pakistan, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and STZA, etc needs to be jointly constituted to operate the China-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation Centre located in Beijing.

Zhang Xiaodong, the president of ZBRA, introduced the construction of the China-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation Centre. He shared that the objectives of the Centre are to build a bridge between China-Pakistan youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said that under the framework of CPEC, the Centre will prepare a cooperation plan for China-Pakistan science and technology enterprises, dock the development needs of artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, financial technology, biotechnology, agriculture, and other fields, gather innovative elements and financial resources, and serve Chinese technology enterprises to develop in Pakistan.
 
Joint Archaeological Research meeting on Basha ancient rock carvings held​

By Tahir Ali
Jun 25, 2023


ISLAMABAD - “Chinese civilization has been enriched by interactions with other civilizations such as interaction with Islamic civilization, Buddhism, and Western civilization,” Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said at the joint Archaeological research meeting on Basha ancient rock carvings which was held in Islamabad on Thursday.

Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) has organized the meeting with the participation of Chinese and Pakistani archeologists. Prof. Li Xiguang, Eminent Chinese Scholar presided over the meeting which discussed ways to protect and preserve important rock carvings and inscriptions at Basha ranging from the 7th millennium B.C. to the 16th century A.D. via 3-D scanning, documentation, replication, and relocation.

According to Sayed, the first example of connectivity in this region was the Silk Route, 2000 years ago which was the real example of globalization, with China leading the way. “We are very happy that the silk route has now been revived by the Belt and Road Initiative, which is the most important diplomatic and developmental initiative of the 21st century,” Mr. Sayed said.

Mr. Sayed said that through the efforts of Prof. Li Xiguang’s team and PCI, they were enduring to recapture the historical heritage that unites China with Pakistan and the broader region.

Professor Ghani Ur Rehman of Quaid e Azam University Islamabad discussed the feasible suggestions for the protection of Buddhist rock art and inscriptions in the upper reaches of the Indus River. He said that the preservation of the rock carvings would not only give a glimpse of the history of various people with social, and cultural differences and political traditions as well as religious beliefs but are also of strategic importance to the region.

The experts also discussed the protective treatment planned to be applied for important carved rock surfaces in the water reservoir drawdown band in addition to the on-site protective mitigation through barriers, screens, signage, bracing, etc.
 

