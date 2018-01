On 1 January 2018, President Trump has tweeted and shown his aggression against Pakistan. Islamabad has rejected Trump’s allegations and said, “the US is no longer Pakistan’s ally”. According to US think tanks, it’s a childish move by President Trump and the US cannot win the war in Afghanistan without Pakistan. Russia and China have shown their full support to Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan’s effort for peace in the region. China and Russia asked the world to acknowledge Pakistan’s outstanding contribution in countering terrorism.http s://www.pakistankakhudahafiz.com/pakistan-china-russia-trilateral-relations/