What's new

Pakistan-China Joint Air Force Exercise "Shaheen-IX 2020"

Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
334
1
491
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
That is good for PAF and PLAAF development, I bet IAF will be keen to keep an eye on this exercise. Do we know which aircrafts are participating?
 
K

kursed

FULL MEMBER
Mar 21, 2007
772
8
1,864
A full package of J10C, J11, Y-9G (GX-11) Electronic Warfare (AFAIK) and a AEW&C aircraft to take part in it. This is the first time that PLAAF is bringing its dedicated EW platform, outside China for an exercise.
 
P

princefaisal

FULL MEMBER
Sep 6, 2006
494
1
234
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chinese warplanes including J-10, J-11, J-16, Su-30 fighter jets, JH-7 fighter bombers and KJ-500 early warning aircraft participated in the last year exercises.
 
A

ADIL SHERDIL

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2016
936
1
1,061
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
When will this exercise commence? How long will it last? Good news, just to give India some sleepless nights. After all their homegrown conspiracy theory for 2 front war might come true.
 
LKJ86

LKJ86

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 1, 2018
19,413
28
53,151
Country
China
Location
China
LKJ86 said:
View attachment 693938
According to China's National Defense Ministry, PLAAF leaves for Pakistan on December 7, 2020.
Click to expand...

Chinese troops go to Pakistan for "Shaheen (Eagle) - IX" joint air force exercise - China Military

The Chinese air force's troops set off on Dec. 7 for the Pakistani Air Force’s air base in Bholari to participate in the China-Pakistan Joint Air Force Exercise "Shaheen (Eagle) - IX".
eng.chinamil.com.cn eng.chinamil.com.cn
Chinese troops go to Pakistan for "Shaheen (Eagle) - IX" joint air force exercise
Source: China Military Online Editor: Chen Zhuo Time: 2020-12-07 19:50:33

BEIJING, Dec.7 -- The Chinese air force’s troops set off on Dec. 7 for the Pakistani Air Force’s air base in Bholari at Thatta District in Sindh, northeast of Pakistan’s Karachi to participate in the China-Pakistan Joint Air Force Exercise "Shaheen (Eagle) - IX".

The joint air force exercise, which will conclude in late December, is a project within the 2020 cooperation plan of the two militaries. It will promote the development of China-Pakistan mil-to-mil relationships, deepen practical cooperation between the two air forces, and improve the actual-combat training level of the two sides.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom