Pakistan-China Joint Air Force Exercise "Shaheen-IX 2020"

A full package of J10C, J11, Y-9G (GX-11) Electronic Warfare (AFAIK) and a AEW&C aircraft to take part in it. This is the first time that PLAAF is bringing its dedicated EW platform, outside China for an exercise.
The Chinese air force's troops set off on Dec. 7 for the Pakistani Air Force’s air base in Bholari to participate in the China-Pakistan Joint Air Force Exercise "Shaheen (Eagle) - IX".
eng.chinamil.com.cn
Chinese troops go to Pakistan for "Shaheen (Eagle) - IX" joint air force exercise
Source: China Military Online Editor: Chen Zhuo Time: 2020-12-07 19:50:33
BEIJING, Dec.7 -- The Chinese air force’s troops set off on Dec. 7 for the Pakistani Air Force’s air base in Bholari at Thatta District in Sindh, northeast of Pakistan’s Karachi to participate in the China-Pakistan Joint Air Force Exercise "Shaheen (Eagle) - IX".
The joint air force exercise, which will conclude in late December, is a project within the 2020 cooperation plan of the two militaries. It will promote the development of China-Pakistan mil-to-mil relationships, deepen practical cooperation between the two air forces, and improve the actual-combat training level of the two sides.