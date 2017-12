I agree with you. I love the Iranian people but there government suffers froma strange illness. They hate the West, they poke it, they provoke it, they threaten it, they are bitter rivals with it, they regualry talk of erasing the darling of the West ~ Israel but despite all this they can't wean themselves off the West. This is like those abused women syndrome. Despite all the abuse, despite knowing the husband is no good they go back to him, to get slapped around again. It's almost a strange addiction to getting slapped about and enjoying the pain.



With all the oil/gas Iran has. Will all the hatred it has for the West. The only option for Iran should be those countries that are most independant of the West and are able to weather Western pressure better than anybody else. They are Russia and China. And as China rises it's policy becomes increasingly even less subject to Western pressure. China offers a bi-polar world which a country like Iran should grab with both hands.



If Iran placed all it's "eggs" in Beijing that would create significant 'purchase' in Chinese policy. It would also contrast Iran nicely with Saudia Arabia which is a firm Trump/American ally. Look how KSA uses it's oil revenue to cement it's alliance with USA with the $100 billion defence deal with Americans. All this places KSA on the same side as USA/Israel all of whom sing to the anti Iran tune.



Given this Iran would I imagine naturally seek alliance to oppose this by creating a strategic relationship with China. Under this a trident would take root anchoring Iran and Pakistan to China. But alas Tehran likes to dance everywhere. It's like a guy who knows everybody but has not cultivated a single friendship it can depend on.

Click to expand...