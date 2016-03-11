What's new

Pakistan, China invited to Russia war games

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,587
1
60,534
Country
China
Location
China
Pakistan, China invited to Russia war games
AFPUpdated 12 Sep 2020

Pakistan, China, Iran and Myanmar have been invited to take part in the drills, along with ex-Soviet Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus, the defence ministry said. ─ Photo courtesy DG ISPR Twitter/File

Pakistan, China, Iran and Myanmar have been invited to take part in the drills, along with ex-Soviet Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus, the defence ministry said. ─ Photo courtesy DG ISPR Twitter/File


MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it would stage massive military drills in the Caucasus later this month with troops from several countries, including Pakistan, China and Iran, invited to participate.

More than 12,000 troops will take part in the “Caucasus-2020” war games, which will take place in southern Russia from Sept 21 to 26 and include land and naval exercises, Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin told a briefing.

“The Caucasus-2020 drills are not aimed against other countries,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan, China, Iran and Myanmar have been invited to take part in the drills, along with ex-Soviet Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus, the defence ministry said.


Up to 250 tanks and around 450 infantry combat vehicles and armoured personnel carriers will take part in the drills that will involve 80,000 people, including support staff, the statement said.

Russia regularly holds large-scale drills — two months ago President Vladimir Putin ordered 150,000 personnel to take part in war games in the southwest.

The drills often involve allied countries, one of the biggest in recent years coming with China in 2018.

www.dawn.com

Pakistan, China invited to Russia war games

More than 12,000 troops will take part in the massive military drills later this month.
www.dawn.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zibago Pakistan gets yet another invitation offer from China Pakistan Economy 7
PDFChamp China Invites Pakistan, Other Countries Sharing Opportunities Of Its Opening-up Policy Pakistan Economy 2
BHarwana China invites Pakistan at first-ever Import Expo-2018 Pakistan Economy 6
NOWorNEVER China invites Pakistan for FTA-II talks in February Pakistan Economy 9
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA IF CHINA invite Pakistan Army to establish a military base in CHINA where is the place Pakistani pre China & Far East 22
E Top Pakistani General invites India to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Central & South Asia 6
Major d1 Security concern for Bangladesh. Indian terrorism invites global attention. Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
Windjammer Pakistan scientists invited to watch China's manned space flight launch China & Far East 45
Devil Soul China invites Pakistan to tap halal food market Pakistan Economy 0
as1mz Pakistan, China Military Attaches not Invited Iron Fist 2016 - IAF Strategic & Foreign Affairs 12

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top