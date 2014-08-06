Pakistan, China gemstones collaboration urged

November 28, 2021LAHORE, – President of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Wang Zihai said that Pakistan can boost its gemstone exports to China.In his online address to PCJCCI’s Export Promotion Committee, Wang Zihai mentioned that Pakistan was the fifth largest country of gemstones reservoirs.“Pakistan can increase its exports to China, which is the world’s largest consumer of Gems and Jewelry,” Wang Zihai was quoted as saying in a PCJCCI statement issued here Friday. He assured to create a network of Chinese importers of gems and jewelry for Pakistan.The President PCJCCI maintained that Pakistan despite being the fifth largest country of gemstones reservoirs, had not been able to get benefit from its natural resources due to a lack of skills, technology, and knowledge for processing mining materials.Highlighting the gemstone’s potential, he added that Pakistan has an annual export potential of 800,000 carats of Ruby, 87,000 carats of Emerald, and five million carats of Period which remained unutilized due to lack of appropriate cutting and polishing facilities in the country.On the occasion, Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, revealed that Pakistan’s Pink Topaz and Kashmir Ruby were unique items all over the world, especially the Pink Topaz was considered as one of the second-highest valued minerals.He also suggested collaboration with China to learn the latest techniques for cutting and polishing gemstones and by taking the National Productivity Organization (NPO) and Asian productivity organization on board in this regard.Chinese professionals in this sector should be invited to train Pakistani labor force and mining engineers for manufacturing and designing the state-of-the-art jewelry in this vital segment of the economy, he added.In his speech, Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI indicated that China had started attracting the global jewelry industry since 1978 and with the passage of time China had turned to be a rapidly growing consumer market.He recalled that in 1980 only 20,000 people throughout China were involved in the jewelry industry and 30 years later, more than three million are employed in this trade but the rising costs of labor created challenges for the manufacturing sector which had opened a room for Pakistan in this area.Speaking at the event, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary-General PCJCCI pointed out in the Executive Committee meeting that Chinese consumers are becoming more sophisticated in their shopping habits; they are moving away from traditional styles and are more inclined towards the latest trends, quality, uniqueness, and luxurious products. Therefore Pakistani exporters have to ensure international standards and quality to win the Chinese market.The meeting was attended by Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI, and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary-General PCJCCI along with other executive members.