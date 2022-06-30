Pakistan, China emphasizes on unfreezing Afghanistan’s assets to avert catastrophe Chinese Communist Party politburo member Yang Jiechi calls on PM Shehbaz

Chinese Communist Party politburo member Yang Jiechi calls on PM ShehbazJiechi arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday on a two-day official visit.During the meeting, Prime minister and Director Jiechi also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan including the humanitarian and economic crises.The two leaders emphasized on the need for international cooperation and unfreezing of assets to avert humanitarian catastrophe and ease the misery of the Afghan people was underscored.“We are very happy to meet with you along with your delegation. It’s wonderful to see you once again,” said PM Shehbaz.“I still remember my fond memories of your visit to Pakistan in 2015, when you were the important member of President Xi’s delegation, and we signed agreements which were the start of CPEC,” he said. The prime minister was all praise for Jiechi. “There’s no doubt about this fact that you are a very dear and a very sincere friend of Pakistan. And you’re your vision and foresight has always supported Pakistan’s cause and brings the two countries together.”PM Shehbaz thanked Jiechi for his ‘outstanding role and contribution to bring the two countries together’ throughout his career.“I think your vision has also helped us moving in directions which led Pakistan to achieve CPEC, investment and trade,” said PM Shehbaz.Jiechi conveyed cordial greetings and best wished from President Xi and Premier Li Keqiang.“We have every confidence that under the leadership of yourself and your government, Pakistan will have even stronger progress, social and economic development,” he said.PM Shehbaz thanked China for renewal of RMB15 billion (US $ 2.3 billion) syndicate facility and providing millions of doses of covid vaccine doses as well as protective and medical equipment.