Pakistan China Defence Production Updates

The cooperation in the field of joint exercises and mutual training has also been strengthened. The Army’s Warrior Exercises, Air Force’s Shaheen Exercises and Navy’s Sea Guardians Exercises are becoming increasingly institutionalized, and the Aman multinational maritime exercises also provide an important platform for Pakistan and China to carry out multilateral military cooperation. In the joint fight against the COVID pandemic, the two militaries also had very close cooperation.

With the joint efforts of the two governments and armed forces, Pakistan became the first country to receive vaccine assistance from the Chinese government and military. Pakistan Army also helped all Chinese nationals in Pakistan to be fully vaccinated, writing a new chapter of Pakistan-China friendship.

In the face of the complex and volatile regional security situation and challenges, both China and Pakistan Armed Forces are confident and determined to work together as iron brothers to tackle the threat and resolutely fight against all hostile elements that are trying to undermine Pakistan-China cooperation. Both sides will stand side by side to strongly defend Pakistan-China friendship, benefit the two peoples, and jointly safeguard regional security and stability.
 

