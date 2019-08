while they have captured india and all our military is saying is they are ready for fkinf what and our govt is begging international community and talking peace!!



i hate to say it but india is dplaying her cards better than us and will eventually annex kashmir i am sure we will launch dha neelum valley very soon!





aissay chotia barri batain kar rahay hain ab ya haal hogaya hai pissful Pakistan aur twitter ki fauj ki wajha say

Click to expand...