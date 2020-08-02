/ Register

  Sunday, August 2, 2020

Featured Pakistan, China and Iran urged to forge trilateral partnership

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Dalit, Aug 2, 2020

    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    5f225434689f6.jpg

    ISLAMABAD: Experts have advised Islamabad, Beijing and Tehran to develop their trilateral mechanism to benefit from the signing of a China-Iran strategic deal.

    The suggestion was put forward at a webinar hosted by the Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI), which was chaired by Senate Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

    The webinar was attended by representatives of local as well as Chinese and Iranian think tanks. It was held to discuss the proposed China-Iran pact and explore how Pakistan could benefit from it, especially after India’s gradual exit from Iran because of US sanctions.

    The ambassador said Iran was ready to extend its cooperation with China to other friendly countries in the region in a regional mechanism.

    The senior fellow at the Centre for West Asian and African Studies, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, Dr Jin Liangxiang, said that conditions were favourable for trilateral cooperation between Pakistan, China and Iran.

    Iran and Pakistan can through this cooperation become new economic power centres for the region, he said.

    He said CPEC was progressing well, but it was important for Iran to develop a national consensus on planned Chinese investment. He warned that Chinese entry into Iran could be seen by India as a challenge from China and Pakistan and it could react to the development.

    The three countries, he said, could benefit through energy cooperation, construction of pipelines for transporting Iranian oil and gas to China, and improved market access.

    Dr Foad Izadi, a professor at Tehran University, said there could not be better partners for Iran than China and Pakistan in its quest to defeat US ‘maximum pressure policy’.

    Executive Director of IPI, Prof Sajjad Bokhari, also spoke on the occasion.

    Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2020

    https://www.dawn.com/news/1571911/pakistan-china-and-iran-urged-to-forge-trilateral-partnership
     
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    This is the right time to revive IPC pipeline.

    Pakistan, Iran and China should all identify and highlight areas of interest. There is huge scope for trade and joint venture projects. Both economic and military.
     
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    Pakistan can benefit by just keeping quite and not prematurely jumping up and down.

    All that China-Iran trade will likely go through Pakistan.
     
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    For a starter, get the IPC pipeline up and running. This will be a good morale booster for things to come.
     
    Enigma SIG

    Enigma SIG SENIOR MEMBER

    Expect sanctions. USA hasn't even spared its greatest allies in for the NORDSTREAM project.
     
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    We cannot hold our regional ambitions hostage to American demands. This window of opportunity must be availed at all cost. America should be shown a middle finger. The US is a spoiler and an illwisher.

    Pakistan must at all cost refocus on IPC.
     
    PurpleButcher

    PurpleButcher FULL MEMBER

    IMF, WB, FATF, US GULF ALLIES.... socha yaad karwa doon
     
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    We also joined CPEC. They couldn't do anything. Iran will be an extension of the same project. I don't understand the fear.
     
    Rana4pak

    Rana4pak FULL MEMBER

    Put turkey in that equation too
     
